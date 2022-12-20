Maven Collective Marketing Becomes a HubSpot Solutions Provider

Maven Collective Marketing - HubSpot Solutions Provider

Maven Collective Marketing elevates its award-winning services with its HubSpot Partnership.

At Maven Collective Marketing, we’re always looking to enhance the award-winning services we provide. Becoming a HubSpot Solutions Provider helps us elevate marketing for our clients to a new level.” — Erica Hakonson, Principal & Founder, Maven Collective Marketing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multi-award-winning marketing agency, Maven Collective Marketing, is thrilled to join the HubSpot Solutions Provider program. This partnership provides the customer-centric agency with an opportunity to continue to learn, grow, and utilize one of the most popular CRM tools in the B2B marketing space.

Known for its intuitiveness and user-friendly platform, coupled with a plethora of customized options for users, HubSpot can be leveraged to attract the right audiences, convert visitors into customers, and run inbound marketing campaigns for B2B companies. Many SMBs utilize HubSpot as their inbound marketing and sales platform because it offers a one-stop shop for reporting dashboards, deal tracking, pipeline management, and meeting scheduling.

“At Maven Collective Marketing, we’re always looking to further enhance the award-winning services we provide to clients. Becoming a HubSpot Solutions Provider helps us elevate marketing performance and repeatability for our clients to a whole new level," shares Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing.

As an awarded and recognized member in the B2B SaaS and Microsoft Partner marketing communities, Maven Collective Marketing works with many technology and software service-based organizations to leverage HubSpot’s easy-to-use tools and integrations for managing email campaigns, social media, marketing automation, ROI tracking, and more.

As a partner of the HubSpot Solutions Provider Program, the agency will elevate existing capabilities of the platform to enhance the award-winning services they provide to businesses. HubSpot Solutions Providers have access to over 1100 integrations, exclusive Partner Academy training, and a Partner Resource Center to unlock new avenues for business growth.

In addition to now being a HubSpot Solutions Provider, Maven Collective Marketing is also a designated accredited expert in ActiveCampaign, Dripify, and ClickDimensions.



About Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing is the leading Marketing Partner for Microsoft Partners. For over a decade, Maven Collective has yielded award-winning, measurable results for SaaS and software service clients around the globe. If you are a Microsoft ISV, MSP, SI, CSP, or VAR interested in obtaining measurable digital marketing results, while leveraging the Microsoft Partner ecosystem for greater exposure, look no further than the multi-award-winning B2B marketing agency specialized in Microsoft Partner Marketing.

Learn how to work with the Mavens: https://mavencollectivemarketing.com