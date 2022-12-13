+Energy Massage & Float Spa Opens a Second Location in Yakima
EINPresswire.com/ -- Local couple expands their wellness offerings by adding more massage rooms, electric cryotherapy, steam sauna, MMS body contouring, and compression.
Grand Opening Event will be held this January 2023 in Yakima, Washington
The iconic “Village Shoppe” building on 24th and Fruitvale takes on a brand-new look! The new +Energy Wellness Center will host outdoor events in the spring/summer and members and guests are welcome to “Stay Awhile” in the centers’ peaceful atmosphere.
Enjoy the sights and sounds of nature right in here in the heart of Yakima. Friday Night Fireside Chats and Yoga on the Lawn are just a few of the events we have in store for you.
Other businesses located inside +Energy Wellness Center include Vita IV Solutions, where you can receive vitamin and mineral infusions, NUYU Juice Bar who will be operating in the drive-thru and have a full menu of healthy food & drink options, and Esthetics by Autumn.
For more information Contact: Rob or Heidi Meinecke at 509-317-2119, or email us at wellness@energyyakima.com Visit our website for a full service list, pricing, and online bookings.
Company History: We have been serving the Yakima Valley since 2017 providing excellent care through therapeutic massage, float therapy, and other holistic healthcare modalities. We strive to share our knowledge of these unique treatments with our community and grow a team of like-minded individuals. Our company offers employment opportunities and continuing education, and we donate to several local organizations to promote health and well-being for all.
Heidi Meinecke
