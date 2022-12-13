Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,143 in the last 365 days.

+Energy Massage & Float Spa Opens a Second Location in Yakima

Energy Spa Logo

Energy Spa Building

YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITES STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local couple expands their wellness offerings by adding more massage rooms, electric cryotherapy, steam sauna, MMS body contouring, and compression.

Grand Opening Event will be held this January 2023 in Yakima, Washington

The iconic “Village Shoppe” building on 24th and Fruitvale takes on a brand-new look! The new +Energy Wellness Center will host outdoor events in the spring/summer and members and guests are welcome to “Stay Awhile” in the centers’ peaceful atmosphere.

Enjoy the sights and sounds of nature right in here in the heart of Yakima. Friday Night Fireside Chats and Yoga on the Lawn are just a few of the events we have in store for you.

Other businesses located inside +Energy Wellness Center include Vita IV Solutions, where you can receive vitamin and mineral infusions, NUYU Juice Bar who will be operating in the drive-thru and have a full menu of healthy food & drink options, and Esthetics by Autumn.

For more information Contact: Rob or Heidi Meinecke at 509-317-2119, or email us at wellness@energyyakima.com Visit our website for a full service list, pricing, and online bookings.

Company History: We have been serving the Yakima Valley since 2017 providing excellent care through therapeutic massage, float therapy, and other holistic healthcare modalities. We strive to share our knowledge of these unique treatments with our community and grow a team of like-minded individuals. Our company offers employment opportunities and continuing education, and we donate to several local organizations to promote health and well-being for all.

###

Heidi Meinecke
+Energy Wellness Center
+1 509-317-2119
wellness@energyyakima.com

You just read:

+Energy Massage & Float Spa Opens a Second Location in Yakima

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.