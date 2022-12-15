Maven Collective Marketing Named Top B2B Leader by Clutch

Clutch - Top B2B Global Company - Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing is honored to be part of Clutch’s exclusive list of top B2B leaders across the globe.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading rating and review platform unveils its exclusive list of B2B leaders, and Maven Collective Marketing is proud to be listed among the top B2B companies globally.

Clutch.co is an independent B2B market research firm based in Washington DC, providing a trusted space for the public to learn about, review, and rate the services of B2B companies. The company has recently been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top-growing companies, with half a million buyers and users who use the platform on a monthly basis to learn and review B2B businesses, including IT services, business services, marketing, and more.

Clutch’s annual top B2B list is the most anticipated accolade in the B2B business space. To honor the most deserving recipients, the team factors in ratings, expertise, and recency of the company’s verified reviews.

2022 has been a banner year for Maven Collective Marketing, not just for being recognized as a Top B2B Leader, but also to be recognized as a Top 1000 Global Company by Clutch as well.

“2022 has been a memorable year for the Mavens, capping off an incredible year of growth, team building and refining with our micro-focus on Microsoft Partner Marketing. This global accolade from Clutch recognizes our team’s tireless dedication to producing impactful, truly measurable marketing strategy and initiatives. Our clients’ trust and partnership year over year enables this work. We are extremely thankful and humbled to be amongst this aspiring list of the best and brightest of the B2B industry,” shares Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing.

Since 2012, Maven Collective has been the trusted, award-winning marketing partner to hundreds of SaaS, B2B businesses, and Microsoft Partners. With their recent website overhaul and refined focus, the Mavens are able to work more closely with more Microsoft Partners to deliver impactful marketing ROIs with award-winning B2B marketing services.

See why Maven Collective Marketing is ranked amongst the Top 1000 Global Companies and named a Top B2B Global Leader on Clutch here.



About Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing is the leading Marketing Partner for Microsoft Partners. For over a decade, Maven Collective has yielded award-winning, measurable results for SaaS and software service clients around the globe. If you are a Microsoft ISV, MSP, SI, CSP, or VAR interested in obtaining measurable digital marketing results, while leveraging the Microsoft Partner ecosystem for greater exposure, look no further than the multi-award-winning B2B marketing agency specialized in Microsoft Partner Marketing.

Learn how to work with the Mavens: https://mavencollectivemarketing.com