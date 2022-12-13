Curtain’s Up for Spectacular Performing Arts Shows in The Palm Beaches

Enjoy an array of premiere performances in Florida’s Cultural Capital®

/EIN News/ -- LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Palm Beaches are often referred to as New York City’s sixth borough — and Palm Beach County’s world-class performing arts scene is furthering the county’s reputation as a dynamic arts hub. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to share a diverse line-up of performance arts opportunities in Florida’s Cultural Capital®.

From live theater and music concerts to comedy shows and exclusive pop-up events, there are countless opportunities to enjoy performing arts in The Palm Beaches. Below, find a curated list of upcoming performances this December and January. For more information about these and other experiences, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring professional artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, complimentary tips, and enhanced access to local events, talent, and venues.

