LianBio Announces President and Chief Strategy Officer Departure

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LianBio (Nasdaq: LIAN), a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced that Debra Yu, M.D., LianBio’s President and Chief Strategy Officer, has resigned from the Company, effective January 1, 2023, to pursue other business and professional interests and opportunities. To facilitate her transition, Dr. Yu entered into a consulting agreement with LianBio effective January 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023. Dr. Yu joined the Company when LianBio was first established in 2019. She has been a valued member of LianBio’s executive team and an integral part of LianBio’s transformation from an early-stage startup into a late clinical stage biotechnology company.



“We thank Debra for her many contributions to LianBio, and recognize the legacy she leaves behind,” said Yizhe Wang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of LianBio. “The LianBio team wishes her the best in all her future endeavors. Since our founding, we have made significant progress advancing our mission to bring innovative medicines to patients in China. The strong foundation Debra helped build positions LianBio well for continued success.”

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company on a mission to bring transformative medicines to patients in China and other Asian markets. Through partnerships with highly innovative biopharmaceutical companies around the world, LianBio is advancing a diversified portfolio of clinically validated product candidates with the potential to drive new standards of care across cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, inflammatory disease and respiratory indications. LianBio is establishing an international infrastructure to position the company as a partner of choice with a platform to provide access to China and other Asian markets. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at www.lianbio.com.

