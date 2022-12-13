Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,132 in the last 365 days.

Xos Highlights Delivery Driver Experience in New Video

Delivery driver Jessey Ray Hughes shares thoughts on driving an Xos stepvan

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading technology company which provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today published a new video highlighting delivery driver Jessey Ray Hughes and his first reactions to driving a 100% battery-electric Xos stepvan.

Mr. Hughes is a driver for Jones Contract Deliveries in Texarkana, Texas. After over 20 years of driving a truck with an internal combustion engine, he started driving an electric truck from Xos. Watch the video to hear his reactions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zV1713fuGhc

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Xos Driver Profile | Jessey Ray Hughes: Xos Driver Profile | Jessey Ray Hughes

About Xos, Inc.
Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

Xos Contacts
Xos Investor Relations
investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations
press@xostrucks.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Xos Highlights Delivery Driver Experience in New Video

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.