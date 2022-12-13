Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,070 in the last 365 days.

The New Ireland Fund (IRL), Inc. Declares Annual Distributions

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") has declared an annual long-term capital gain distribution in the amount of $0.2003 per share. The distribution will be paid in cash on December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2022. The shares will trade “ex-dividend” on December 22, 2022.

The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc., (N.Y.S.E. - IRL) a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of Irish securities.

The Fund is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd. based in Dublin, Ireland. KBI Global Investors Ltd. is majority owned by Amundi Asset Management, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management.

The Fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol - IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at 1-800-468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

Website: www.newirelandfund.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

The New Ireland Fund (IRL), Inc. Declares Annual Distributions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.