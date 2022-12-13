Alico, Inc. Provides Second Sustainability Report Summary and Highlights Improvements

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced the publication of the Company’s second Sustainability Report.

The Company released its inaugural Sustainability Report last year, which documents the actions Alico undertook prior to and during 2021. Alico publicly committed to improve transparency regarding its sustainability actions and activities, and its Director of Sustainability and her team have made improvements which positively impact the Company’s culture, industry, operations, and the environment.

John Kiernan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m pleased to introduce Alico’s 2022 Sustainability Report. Although enthusiasm for ESG seems to have waned within the investment community over the past year while every company struggles to compete in the difficult global economic environment, Alico continues to focus on being the best steward for our land, as we have done for approximately 124 years, and a responsible corporate citizen while maintaining our leadership role within the agriculture industry.

“2022 saw Alico continue to be challenged by weather from a freeze event in January and a hurricane in September, but our Company remains focused on delivering the highest quality citrus fruit possible to Florida orange juice processors for years to come.

“Consistent with the commitments we made in our inaugural Sustainability Report in 2021, over the past year Alico has delivered on our Environmental, Social, and Governance promises. Some of our notable accomplishments include:

Beginning trials for slow-release fertilizer, which have the potential to significantly reduce our carbon footprint over the long-term.

Providing human rights training to all employees, reinforcing our commitment to labor and human rights in our operations and across our value chain.

Launching the Alico Hispanic Council Committee, a business resource group dedicated to supporting our Hispanic and Latinx employees.

Reinstituting (after a two-year COVID-19 delay) the requirement for all harvesting crew leaders to complete a Farm Management Certification Program, which provides an extra layer of assurance on food safety and workplace safety practices.

Continuing our membership in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and aligning our sustainability efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) for Zero Hunger, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Life on Land.



“Our goal with this report is to make it easier for our stakeholders—investors, employees, customers, suppliers, industry groups and academic institutions—to identify where our interests align and explore opportunities for partnership and collaboration.”

Mr. Kiernan concluded, “We look forward to keeping you informed about our continued progress on these important issues.”

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Land Management and Other Operations, which include environmental services, land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

