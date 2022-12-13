GNRC, VERU & SPPI Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)

Class Period: April 29, 2021 - November 1, 2022

Deadline: January 30, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/gnrc.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the safety and success of the Company’s clean power products, and the number of channel partners Generac relies on to sell, install, and service those products. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants: (1) repeatedly touted to investors that “safety is paramount” and that the Company’s solar products went through “multiple rounds of design review” to “ensure that [they] meet all applicable internal engineering designs and safety standards . . . .”; (2) falsely represented to investors that Generac had a broad and diverse network of channel partners, and claimed that no single such partner provided more than 6% of the Company’s sales; (3) overstated the Company’s earnings throughout the Class Period, and specifically, misrepresented or concealed the Company’s warranty liability, and falsely assured investors that the Company’s financial statements were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU)

Class Period: May 11, 2022 - November 9, 2022

Deadline: February 6, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/veru.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial and the Company's interactions with the FDA. Specifically, Veru misled its shareholders to believe that the data from the Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") and even the submission of a New Drug Application ("NDA") without any further studies. VERU's filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the Company in gaining approval for its EUA request.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)

Class Period: December 6, 2021 - September 22, 2022

Deadline: February 3, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/sppi.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants were conducting a phase 2 clinical trial called ZENITH20. The ZENITH20 trial was an ongoing, multicenter, multi-cohort, open-label, activity-estimating study evaluating the anti-tumor effects, safety, and tolerability of poziotinib, or “pozi”, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) that have certain mutations (HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations) and were previously treated with the standard of care. The Complaint further alleges that during the class period, Defendants represented the safety and efficacy data from the ZENITH20 trial were positive and that they had initiated a required confirmatory phase 3 study. However, unknown to investors, this was not true. The Complaint continues to allege that starting on September 20, 2022, before the market opened, investors began to learn the truth when the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (“ODAC”) released a briefing document in anticipation of its September 22, 2022 meeting with Defendants to review poziotinib.

