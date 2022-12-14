Southern Roots Rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck Release Captivating Rock Ballad, “Who Can You Love”
Produced by the legendary, multi-GRAMMY Award winner Don Was, the song will be featured on the band’s new EP ‘One Of A Kind,’ out 3/10 via Journeyman Records
It’s a real thrill to be able to record this kind of music with such a great band.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Southern roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released “Who Can You Love,” the captivating, Americana-infused second single from their new EP ‘One Of A Kind,’ out March 10th via Joe Bonamassa’s newest independent label, Journeyman Records. Produced by the renowned, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producer Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer), “Who Can You Love” was recorded at Hensen Studios in Los Angeles (the same studio that gave us legendary albums including “Tapestry” by Carole King and “Blue” by Joni Mitchell, and many others). Listen/stream the track HERE.
— Don Was
Watch The Official Music Video for “Who Can You Love” NOW.
“Don is a mysterious guy,” commented frontman Robert Jon Burrison on the collaboration with Was. “He’s so much about the vibe of the song, rather than the details, and he loves making stuff that sounds raw. He would tell awesome stories about the Dead and the Stones, and there was just so much gravity in his words because he’s been in those legendary rooms. It’s hard not to be intimidated but he made us feel right at home.”
“There aren’t a lot of great rock and roll bands out there playing right now,” added Was. “It’s a real thrill to be able to record this kind of music with such a great band.”
With its infectious melodies, catchy riffs, and Americana sound, “Who Can You Love” showcases another side of the band following the release of the EP’s explosive lead single “Pain No More,” an outstanding riff-driven roots rock track produced by the eight-time Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons). In contrast, “Who Can You Love” is a reflective, inward-looking track about questioning what you are looking for in a partner. From the uplifting lyrics and velvety vocals of Robert Jon to Henry James' soul-stirring fretwork, "Who Can You Love" has all the makings of a timeless Southern Rock ballad. The Wreck's latest track will be right at home alongside cherished classics like The Allman Brothers' "Melissa" and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man," as well as modern gems like Chris Stapleton's rendition of "Tennessee Whiskey" & John Mayer's "Last Train Home (Ballad Version).”
“Who Can You Love” is the latest in a series of singles that Robert Jon & The Wreck will roll out over the next year, beyond the release of the ‘One Of A Kind’ EP. Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band’s new partnership with Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world’s top producers and release a steady stream of high quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.
Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these four native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.
Little wonder they have made an impact on audiences across the world, where they’ve played a run of sold-out shows and proudly shared bills with talent the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Peter Frampton, Buddy Guy, and Rival Sons. 2020’s ‘Last Light On The Highway’ garnered worldwide acclaim for the band and 2021’s ‘Shine A Light On Me Brother’ continued their upward trajectory, leading to a collaboration with Journeyman Records. They released two singles in early 2022 “Waiting For Your Man” and “She’s A Fighter.” On September 30th, The Wreck released their latest Album ‘Wreckage Vol. 2,’ which has paved the way for even more new and exciting music from the band.
Stay tuned for continued updates.
THE WRECK’S UPCOMING UK 2023 SPRING TOUR
2/3/2023 WEER, NL De Bosuil
2/4/2023 Heilbronn, DE Waldhaus
2/5/2023 PARIS, FR La Maroquinerie
2/7/2023 CARDIFF, UK The Earl Haig Club
2/8/2023 SHEFFIELD, UK Corporation
2/9/2023 CHESTER, UK The Live Rooms
2/10/2023 LEAMINGTON SPA, UK Assembly Rooms
2/11/2023 LONDON, UK Powerhaus
2/12/2023 BURY, UK The MET
2/13/2023 EDINBURGH, UK Voodoo Rooms
2/14/2023 ABERDEEN, UK Tunnels
2/15/2023 WOLVERHAMPTON, UK KK'S Steel Mill
2/16/2023 HARTLEPOOL UK Hartlepool Steelies
2/17/2023 GLOUCESTER, UK Guildhall
2/18/2023 SITTINGBOURNE, UK The Bourne Music Club
2/19/2023 LILLE, FR Le Splendid
2/21/2023 LEUVEN, BE HET Depot
2/22/2023 VERVIERS, BE Spirit of 66
2/23/2023 ASCHAFFENBURG, DE Colos-Saal
2/24/2023 HOOGEVEEN, NL Het Podium
2/25/2023 TILBURG, NL Heyhoef Backstage
2/26/2023 BONN, DE Harmonie
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe in or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for its artists.
For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
Carol L Chenkin
J&R Adventures
+1 561-929-0172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other