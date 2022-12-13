GeoSolar Technologies Announces Webinar For Its SmartGreen™ Home Solution for Ancala Residents & Surrounding Communities

SmartGreen™ Home by GeoSolar Technologies, Inc. GeoSolar Technologies SmartGreen All Electric Home System

The Special Webinar Will Take Place on December 15 With A Panel Featuring Experts On The Technology To Drive A Discussion Around The Benefits & Answer Questions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off of GeoSolar Technologies, Inc.’s (GST) recent appointment of Peter R. Romenesko to oversee its new SmartGreen™ Neighborhood Program, GST is further announcing a special webinar for residents of the Ancala and surrounding Scottsdale, AZ communities to learn more about its patent-pending SmartGreen™ Home technology. The webinar is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 3PM to 4PM MT and will feature a team of experts and scientists from GST who helped developed the technology behind the SmartGreen™ Home.

Buoyed by the passage of the historic $370 billion Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), homeowners have more incentives than ever to convert to more economical approaches to powering their homes. GST created the SmartGreen™ Home, which fuses solar, geothermal and other technologies in a unique approach that drives net-zero carbon emissions for homeowners while drastically reducing and eliminating utility bills.

The SmartGreen™ Home utilizes solar - but that is only the beginning. It is an innovative new whole home green energy system that modernizes and upgrades existing homes from carbon-based fossil fuel energy sources to all sustainable clean geosolar electric energy. The patent pending technology also improves indoor air quality and health of the residents while reducing or eliminating carbon emissions.

Homeowners, contractors, property managers, and community members interested in attending the webinar can visit https://geosolarplus.com/ancalawebinar to register. Those who wish to learn more about GeoSolar Technologies can visit https://geosolarplus.com.

About GeoSolar Technologies (https://geosolarplus.com)

GeoSolar Technologies is revolutionizing how we heat, cool, cook, and power homes with 100% sustainable energy sources. The company’s patent-pending system harnesses energy from the earth and sun to naturally power homes and electric vehicles without fossil fuels creating a healthier living environment while taking the home to net-zero carbon.

###

In Reference To GeoSolar Technologies Inc.:

For More Information Contact:

TAG Collective

Daniel E. Chartock | Daniel@TAGCollective.com | 212.951.0501

Marilyn Lopez | Marilyn@TAGCollective.com | 917.209.9514