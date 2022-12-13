Amanda Cassel Kraft to Step Down as Assistant Secretary for MassHealth effective January 2, 2023 

BOSTON — The Executive Office of Health and Human Services announced today that Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Amanda Cassel Kraft will be stepping down on January 2, 2023. Deputy Medicaid Director Mike Levine will serve as Acting Assistant Secretary.

Cassel Kraft has been a senior member of the MassHealth team since 2011, including as Assistant Secretary since 2021. She is departing to pursue an opportunity to live abroad with her family.

“Amanda’s leadership and dedication to public service has been invaluable, as she led the way on our recent 1115 Medicaid waiver approval, and advanced patient-focused health equity and behavioral health reform across the Medicaid program,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “I am deeply grateful to Amanda for her leadership and collaboration as she and her family leave the country for an exciting international opportunity. Mike Levine is an invaluable colleague and has served in a leadership capacity. The transition will be seamless given the strong collaboration between Amanda, Mike and the strong management team at MassHealth.”

“I am grateful to Governor Baker, Lieutenant Governor Polito, and Secretary Sudders for the opportunity to serve the Commonwealth in this this role. It has been an honor working to strengthen health care access, outcomes and equity for our two million members,” said Assistant Secretary Cassel Kraft. “I could not be happier that Mike Levine will be taking on the leadership of MassHealth. He is one of the most capable and mission-driven people I know and will provide strong leadership and continuity.”

MassHealth, the Commonwealth’s combined Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), offers public health care coverage to 2.3 million Massachusetts residents. Under Assistant Secretary Cassel Kraft’s leadership, MassHealth has achieved significant milestones including:

Negotiated a September 2022 Medicaid Section 1115 Demonstration (“waiver”) agreement worth more than $67 billion to the Commonwealth over the next five years.

Implemented key elements of the Roadmap for Behavioral Health Reform, including the designation of 25 Community Behavioral Health Centers, and a strengthened 24/7 community and mobile crisis intervention service, effective in early January.

Strengthened the sustainability of the health care safety net through historic investments in community health centers, hospitals, nursing facilities, and other safety net providers.

Expanded preventative coverage to include behavioral health treatment for children without a formal behavioral health diagnosis.

Mike Levine joined MassHealth in 2016 and has served as Deputy Medicaid Director since 2021. He was previously the agency’s Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. Levine has overseen MassHealth’s finance, strategy, data and analytics, and program integrity functions, in addition to leading key programmatic efforts around member eligibility and children’s health. A graduate of Pomona College, Levine has also worked in federal health policy at the Congressional Budget Office and as a management consultant for non-profits and foundations.

