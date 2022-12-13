eCTD Submission Standards for eCTD v3.2.2 and Regional M1

eCTD Technical Conformance Guide Documentation and Resources
1.8
Final Guidance for Industry: Providing Regulatory Submissions in Electronic Format – eCTD Specifications
11/04/2022
eCTD Backbone File Specification for Modules 2 through 5 Documentation and Resources
3.2.2
M2 eCTD: Electronic Common Technical Document Specifications
7/16/2008
5/5/2017 (for NDA, ANDA, BLA) 5/5/2018 (IND Commercial, MF)
The eCTD Backbone File Specification for Study Tagging Files Documentation and Resources
2.6.1
6/03/2008
5/5/2017 (for NDA, ANDA, BLA) 5/5/2018 (IND Commercial, MF)
Specifications for eCTD Validation Criteria (PDF) Documentation and Resources
4.4
5/11/2022
5/5/2017 (for NDA, ANDA, BLA) 5/5/2018 (IND Commercial, MF)
Specifications for eCTD Validation Criteria (XLS) Documentation and Resources
4.4
5/11/2022
5/5/2017 (for NDA, ANDA, BLA) 5/5/2018 (IND Commercial, MF)
Portable Document Format Specifications Documentation and Resources
4.1
9/21/2016
5/5/2017 (for NDA, ANDA, BLA) 5/5/2018 (IND Commercial, MF)
Transmission Specifications Documentation and Resources
1.9
6/14/2021
5/5/2017 (for NDA, ANDA, BLA) 5/5/2018 (IND Commercial, MF)
Specifications for File Format Types Using eCTD Specifications Documentation and Resources
8.0
8/12/2022
5/5/2017 (for NDA, ANDA, BLA) 5/5/2018 (IND Commercial, MF)
Guidance for Industry: eCTD Q&A and Change Requests Documentation and Resources
1.0
ICH M2 technical specification, eCTD IWG Question and Answer and Specification Change Request Document
3/01/2005
Current eCTD v3.2.2 Q&A document Documentation and Resources
1.0
ICH M2 technical specification, eCTD IWG Question and Answer and Specification Change Request Document
3/01/2005
ICH website containing links to Q&A and Change Request Form Documentation and Resources
1.0
ICH M2 technical specification, eCTD IWG Question and Answer and Specification Change Request Document
3/01/2005
ICH eCTD DTD Supportive Files
3.2
11/01/2003
5/5/2017 (for NDA, ANDA, BLA) 5/5/2018 (IND Commercial, MF)
ICH eCTD Stylesheet Supportive Files
2
11/01/2004
5/5/2017 (for NDA, ANDA, BLA) 5/5/2018 (IND Commercial, MF)
ICH-STF DTD Supportive Files
2.2
8/01/2003
5/5/2017 (for NDA, ANDA, BLA) 5/5/2018 (IND Commercial, MF)
ICH STF Stylesheet Supportive Files
2.3
6/01/2017
5/5/2017 (for NDA, ANDA, BLA) 5/5/2018 (IND Commercial, MF)
Valid Values xml Supportive Files
5.0
11/10/2016
5/5/2017 (for NDA, ANDA, BLA) 5/5/2018 (IND Commercial, MF)
The eCTD Backbone Files Specification for Module 1 M1 and Supportive Files
2.5
11/09/2020
3/1/2022
Comprehensive Table of Contents Headings and Hierarchy M1 and Supportive Files
2.3.3
11/09/2020
3/1/2022
Addendum to the eCTD Backbone Files Specification for Module 1 M1 and Supportive Files
2.3
6/15/2015
3/1/2022
Addendum 2 to the eCTD Backbone Files Specification for Module 1 M1 and Supportive Files
2.3
6/15/2015
3/1/2022
Example Submissions using the eCTD Backbone Files Specification for Module 1 M1 and Supportive Files
1.4
6/15/2015
US Regional DTD M1 and Supportive Files
3.3
6/15/2015
3/1/2022
US Regional Stylesheet M1 and Supportive Files
2.2
6/15/2015
applicant-contact-type M1 Attribute List
1.2
6/15/2015
3/1/2022
telephone-number-type M1 Attribute List
1.1
6/15/2015
3/1/2022
application-type M1 Attribute List
1.1
6/15/2015
3/1/2022
submission-type M1 Attribute List
1.3
7/27/2020
3/1/2022
submission-sub-type M1 Attribute List
1.1
6/15/2015
3/1/2022
supplement-effective-date-type M1 Attribute List
1.1
6/15/2015
3/1/2022
form-type M1 Attribute List
1.4
3/15/2021
3/1/2022
promotional-material-audience-type M1 Attribute List
1.1
6/15/2015
3/1/2022
promotional-material-doc-type M1 Attribute List
1.2
6/15/2015
3/1/2022
promotional-material-type M1 Attribute List
1.3
8/15/2019
3/1/2022
