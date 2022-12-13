Legion responds to commitment to address sexual misconduct in the military

Royal Canadian Legion supports roadmap announced by Department of National Defence

OTTAWA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is pleased to hear of the concrete plan announced today by the Government of Canada, to combat and eliminate sexual misconduct within the Canadian military.



“We will continue to monitor this government plan as it progresses and look forward to the day when we see an environment in which all members of our Canadian Armed Forces can perform their duties without fear of sexual misconduct or misconduct of any sort,” says Dominion President Bruce Julian.

The government roadmap to address the problem, is based upon the acceptance of all 48 recommendations found within the Arbour Report released earlier this year. The government had initially committed to a number of the recommendations. Canada’s Minister of National Defence Anita Anand called the plan something that will take time to fully implement, and “a process where we need everyone to be on board with us.” She said of the plan: “It’s not just morally right, it’s operationally necessary.”

The Legion agrees and calls upon all related stakeholders, including members of the Armed Forces, to work tirelessly to eliminate the scourge that is sexual misconduct, and misconduct in general.

“Institutional and cultural change have clearly been necessary for some time, and we hope this renewed commitment will be the long-awaited solution,” says Julian.

Read more about the current DND roadmap.

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.