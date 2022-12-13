Second Home Management Announces the Acquisition of AllSet Turnover

Chicago Based Full Service Property Manager Now Part of Second Home Management

/EIN News/ -- Petaluma, CA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Home Management, a fast growing multi-destination property management company focusing on local service and hospitality, is proud to announce the acquisition and reinvigoration of AllSet Turnover, the leading Chicago area property manager.

Day to day operations at AllSet will continue to be run by the local team but now owners will benefit from Second Home Management’s comprehensive platform, expanding their distribution reach and benefiting from additional marketing and management services, while maintaining the foundation of great service AllSet has built.

“We are delighted to join forces with the impressive team at AllSet and expand our platform to the Chicago area,” said Patrick Gaskin, Vice President of Operations at Second Home Management. “Urban markets are making a comeback and while vacation rental regulations can be difficult to navigate, we believe that the amazing local team combined with Second Home Management’s national brand, as well as marketing from our partner RedAwning, is a win-win-win combination.”

All members of the AllSet team have been embraced by Second Home Management and will continue to operate under the “AllSet Turnover by Second Home Management” brand. The AllSet Turnover team includes Jonathan Burba, who has been a local advocate for vacation rentals in the Chicago area and was recently promoted to General Manager.

“I am so excited to be a part of this new partnership between AllSet Turnover and Second Home Management” Burba said. “Conde Nast Traveler readers recently voted Chicago the #1 Best Big City in the US and we know this partnership will increase not only our quality and services but also our portfolio of properties to offer guests.”

Second Home Management partners exclusively with RedAwning.com for marketing, distribution, pricing, photography, management tools and support. This partnership has already been activated for AllSet Turnover and Chicago area vacation home rental owners are invited to find out more about the services offered by AllSetTurnover at http://join.redawning.com/chicago.

To learn more about Second Home Management visit https://secondhomemanagement.com/

About Second Home Management

Second Home Management was founded in 2022 to grow a leading multi-destination property management company with a key focus on local service and hospitality unmatched by other multi-destination management companies. Second Home Management truly values local teams and having passionate leaders in its local communities, while also being able to benefit from the scale of its partner RedAwning.com in achieving high performance results across every major marketing channel for properties. This “Global/Local” approach is optimized for excellence in performance at the highest levels in the US, combined with focused local hospitality excellence for the best guest and owner experience.

Misha Berman Second Home Management, Inc 1-973-462-4657 misha@secondhomemanagement.com Cari Stoltz RedAwning.com 6085532722 cari@redawning.com