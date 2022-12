Cut the apples into ½” pieces. Toss all salad ingredients in 1 full steam table pan. Mix dressing ingredients. Toss with salad. Serve ⅜ cup servings using #10 scoop. Keep chilled throughout service time.

Critical Control Point: Hold for service at 41°F or lower.

Note: If serving more than 1 hour after tossing with dressing then use water instead of oil so the cabbage wilts less.