A leading Ukrainian industrial and investment group Aurum lost more than 40% of their business to the war
EINPresswire.com/ -- A significant part of business of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial investment Group Aurum, which exports products to the countries of Eastern Europe and the Middle East, was severely damaged by military actions and is still under occupation.
Therefore, due to a full-scale russian invasion of the territory of Ukraine there are 5 enterprises of the Aurum Group under occupation, as they are situated in Luhansk region, as well as the enterprises of the agricultural sphere in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions.
Currently, the Group’s management is taking all possible measures to enable the enterprises in the regions under Ukrainian control to continue functioning and preserve the workplaces.
According to Andrii Zharii, a general director of the Aurum Group, the enterprises of the Group, situated in the regions controlled by Ukraine, continue operating:
“Thanks to the perfect administration and assistance of partners, we continue operating, pay salaries without delays, pay taxes and even research new lines of business”.
Aurum Group operates in the spheres of wagon-building, rolling stock repair, railway freight transportation, industrial pump building, chemical industry, real estate and agriculture.
Group’s enterprises are located in Dnipro, Kropyvnytsky, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Ivano-Frankivsk regions and in Kyiv.
The companies’ turnover in 2021 comprised 50 million USD. The profit according to the results of 2021 amounted to 4 million USD.
