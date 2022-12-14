Part Analytics Selected as 2022 Top Tech Startup Winner by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Part Analytics Sourcing Platform

SaaS Sourcing Platform provider selected for award spotlighting top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Part Analytics, a leader in supply chain management SaaS solutions, is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of this year's Top Tech Startups by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

The award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space, and this year's winners represent a diverse range of market sectors and applications. In addition to Part Analytics, the majority of this year's group of winners include cutting-edge technology and service providers focused on introducing new innovations, improving user experiences, and striving for a safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain.

"It’s very exciting to be recognized as one of this year's Top Tech Startups by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive," said Jithendra Palasagaram, Founder & CEO of Part Analytics. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we will continue in our mission to optimize direct material spend and mitigate supply risk throughout the product lifecycle."

"From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I'm very excited to see what's next for these winners.”

Part Analytics is committed to driving innovation and improving efficiency in the supply chain through their sourcing and spend management platform. The company helps businesses streamline their sourcing operations by delivering proactive risk management, cost transparency, and collaboration in one platform, so engineering, sourcing and supply chain professionals can make faster, smarter sourcing decisions, in real-time.

"Our goal is to help businesses improve their sourcing operations and make the supply chain more efficient, and we are constantly working on new ways to achieve that," said Palasagaram. "We’re grateful to be in such good company, and to Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for this recognition. We look forward to continuing to innovate and drive progress in the industry."

For more information about Part Analytics and its Direct Material Sourcing Platform, visit their website at www.partanalytics.com.

About Part Analytics

Part Analytics is on a mission to supercharge sourcing for businesses by helping them build supply chain resilience, accelerate product development, and improve gross margin. Built by engineering and sourcing professionals for engineering and sourcing professionals, the platform is used by Fortune 500 companies and SMBs to gain spend & supply intelligence with seamless network collaboration throughout product lifecycles. For more information about Part Analytics, visit our website at www.partanalytics.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

