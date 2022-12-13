DLO INVESTIGATION: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages DLocal Limited (DLO) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.



In the past, DLocal has touted its Total Processing Volume for merchant clients (“TPV”) metric as “an operating metric of the aggregate value of all payments successfully processed through our payments platform,” claiming “we believe that TPV is an indicator of the success of our global merchants, the satisfaction of their end users, and the scale and the growth of our business,” and repeatedly emphasizing TPV growth in past reports of financial results.

But, on Nov. 16, 2022, Muddy Waters Capital published a scathing report concluding that “DLO is likely a fraud” and “[w]e also have concerns its disclosures about, and controls of, client funds.”

Muddy Waters alleges that “DLO has repeated disclosures about its TPV and accounts receivable that flatly contradict one another.” Muddy Waters further alleges: (1) “[t]here is also a contradictory discrepancy between two key subsidiaries’ accounts payable and accounts receivable;” (2) “[t]hese types of seemingly innocuous misstatements are, often signs of cooked books because it can become quite a strain to keep the numbers straight once you start manipulating them;” (3) “there are clear issues with DLO’s disclosures about its TPV, exacerbating our concerns about DLO’s revenue and financials;” and, (4) “we are concerned that DLO has overstated its revenue.”

In addition, Muddy Waters wrote about the controls for client funds that “DLO possibly dipped into client funds to pay insiders.”

In response, the price of DLocal shares crashed over 50% lower in a single trading day.

