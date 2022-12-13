NICK SHEPHERD: Deep dark secrets and lies
Nick Shepherd creates a story that will give readers something to think about at nightTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready to plunge into a thrilling rollercoaster ride of a book that hooks readers from page after page? Rising author Nick Shepherd presents a one-of-a-kind horror that no one would dare wish to experience for themselves.
Miguel, the main protagonist of the book, never thought of witnessing the death of his friend, Steve. "Empty Promises" is a story about a friendship and family that soon turns into a dark thriller. Nick Shepherd showcases his wits and plot-twisting abilities as a writer with this thrilling read that he is excited to share with readers.
An Amazon review shares, “An engaging page-turner from the start, this fast-paced thriller seems all the more of a roller coaster for its short chapters of short sentences leading the reader swiftly onwards with little in the way of a break. I say onwards, though the chapters flit forwards and backward in time as we gradually piece together what is happening and why. Highly readable and immersive, it’s easy to lose oneself in the scenes that Shepherd sets.”
Nick Shepherd is an English native who immigrated to the United States by the year 1992. His passion for writing brought him to where he is today. Aside from his writing prowess, Nick Shepherd also owns a company in Naples, Florida.
Grab a copy of Empty Promises by Nick Shepherd to know what could happen next in the lives of Miguel and Harry. This book is available on Amazon and all other leading online book retailers.
