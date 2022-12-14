New Book Spotlights Joy Randels, Founder of the Prowess Group & New Market Partners VC
EXIT SMART Vol. 3 is an interview-style compilation of conversations spotlights Joy Randels, one of the Nation’s leading Exit Planning Advisors
It’s never too early for entrepreneurs to create an exit plan. We work with founders of all ages to develop a plan for maximum value so they can exit when the time is right for the highest multiple.”BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXIT SMART Vol. 3 is an interview-style compilation of conversations with the Nation’s leading Exit Planning Advisors. Randels and nine other experts share insights on what a proper Exit Plan should consist of and shatters common misconceptions eliminating fears commonly associated with exiting a business today.
— Joy Randels
Randels isn’t speaking academically. Before founding the Prowess Group, she built and successfully exited ten companies of her own for over $1.8 billion dollars, including two IPOs. The Prowess Group was formed with a single purpose in mind, to help founders succeed. That mission drives the organization. Randels leads a team comprised of serial entrepreneurs who have beaten the odds and built highly successful businesses, not once but multiple times. Their proprietary framework builds on practical skills developed over 25 years of experience as CEOs creating highly successful companies leading through challenging transitions, public offerings, mergers, and acquisitions. The team has worked directly with over 500 CEOs producing exceptional results.
On the book, Randels said, “I am honored to be selected as one of the top ten exit planning advisors from a field of more than 100 advisors interviewed across the United States.” As the world approaches the greatest transfer of wealth in history, Randels is asking entrepreneurs to consider the critical factors in a successful transition and be prepared to exit on their terms when they are ready. “It’s never too early for entrepreneurs to create an exit plan. This isn’t necessarily about retirement, but understanding where you are, what can be done to maximize value, and the resources needed for their next chapter.” She added, “We work with founders in their twenties to their seventies to develop a blueprint for maximum value, allowing owners to exit when the time is right for them and the highest multiple.”
From trying not to pay a dollar more than required in taxes to giving back to the community, funding a new business, traveling, providing for future generations, philanthropy, or simply enjoying their life with friends and family. Randels lends insights from personal experience and working with successful founders, venture capitalists, and private equity firms. Whatever these business owners desire, Randels and her team provide a plan for the owners to live a second act on their terms.
Advisors featured in the book have demonstrated their passion and expertise, are advocates for their client’s success and are passionate about helping them succeed. In addition to educating entrepreneurs, book sales have a secondary philanthropic benefit as the publisher, Remarkable Press is donating one hundred percent of royalties from book sales to the Global Autism Project.
About The Prowess Group
Prowess Group is a collective of highly skilled serial entrepreneurs. We are trusted advisors to entrepreneurs and their teams, leveraging our products, services, and programs to provide a catalyst for leaders who want to heighten personal and organizational performance. Our proprietary framework builds on practical skills developed through 25+ years of experience as CEOs building highly successful companies and leading through challenging transitions, public offerings, mergers, and acquisitions. We’ve worked with thousands of founders, including over 1000 CEOs from seed stage through IPO, plus a few ‘grown-up’ tech companies. Our methodologies continue to break new ground and produce exceptional results. We believe that our work lies in unleashing human potential. To learn more, visit: www.theprowessgroup.com
