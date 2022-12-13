Clark County Acceleration Academies Celebrate Biggest-Ever Graduating Class
Joined by family and friends, 100 young men and women celebrated their graduation from Clark County Acceleration Academies, whose personalized education enabled them to find academic success
Family, friends and educators gathered to celebrate 100 new graduates from Clark County Acceleration Academies — the biggest class since the program began.
CCAA operates three campuses in partnership with the Clark County School District, offering a blend of in-person and remote learning to students who have not found success in traditional high schools. The latest crop of grads brings to 365 the young men and women in the Las Vegas area who have earned a diploma many once considered out of reach.
Dr. Margie Sharp, Chief Education Officer for Acceleration Academies nationwide, congratulated the Class of ‘22 for demonstrating the “Power of Yet” — the dedication to pursue a dream that requires patience and hard work. Rather than dropping out or settling for a GED, the graduates persevered to earn a diploma that will lay the foundation for higher education, military service and well-paying jobs.
“Earning a high school diploma is a huge achievement, one that will open many doors of opportunity for you,” Dr. Sharp told the grads. “Each of you has demonstrated tremendous grit, perseverance and what I like to call ‘stick-to-itiveness,’ overcoming many obstacles to achieve your high school diploma. We are all so very proud of each and every one of you for accomplishing this major milestone in your life.”
Among the graduates was Alivia Angelina Erbella Apodaca. The daughter of immigrant parents, Alivia struggled to keep her focus at a traditional high school. “I get easily distracted by my friends at in-person school,” she says. At Acceleration Academies, she is able to do a portion of her coursework in the quiet of her home, while coming to campus for one-on-one instruction.
“I really love the teachers,” she says. “If I needed help, all I had to do was call them or go into school.” Alivia transferred to CCAA halfway through her junior year. Since enrolling in January, she has not only made up lost ground but earned enough credits to graduate a semester early.
Her grades rebounded strongly, so much so that she’s qualified for a Millenium Scholarship, which provides up to $10,000 a year for high-achieving Nevada students. Alivia plans to enroll at the University of Nevada Las Vegas and major in journalism and media studies.
More than 1,200 students are enrolled at the original campuses in north and east Las Vegas and at the new southeast campus. They are part of a growing network of Acceleration Academies nationwide, which meet the needs of students who have struggled in traditional schools with a blend of independent online study and in-person academic, social and emotional support.
“I am so proud of these graduates,” said CCAA Director Wendy Thompson. “Many have overcome challenges, including needing to work full-time to support their families, coping with poverty and homelessness, and needing more one-on-one support than traditional schools can provide. Others have taken advantage of our personalized curriculum to accelerate their studies and move on more quickly to college, military service and well-paying jobs.”
“All have shown inspiring grit and determination,” Thompson said. “We couldn’t be more proud of them. And we are so grateful to CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus F. Jara and his team for helping us give these young people a fresh chance at high school and the brighter future a diploma provides.”
About Acceleration Academies
Acceleration Academies is the national leader in re-engaging young adults not experiencing success in a traditional high school setting. The organization provides in-person and virtual options, individualized learning plans, flexible scheduling, and career/life coaching to help students who may otherwise not be successful in earning their diploma.
