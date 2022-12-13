Notice is hereby given that proposed regulations for “Adoption of California Vehicle Emission Standards” are open for public comment. The proposal would reduce vehicular greenhouse gas emissions by adopting stricter emission standards for light-duty vehicles. All comments must be submitted and received by 4:00 PM Monday, January 9, 2023. Full proposal attached below.
You just read:
Notice of Comment Period for Proposed Rulemaking - Adoption of California Vehicle Emission Standards
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.