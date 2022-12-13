Submit Release
SimplePin Critical to Success of Applied Pinnacle Award Winners

One of this year’s award recipients, Towne Insurance, and 2020 award winner Go Insurance, rely on SimplePin for digital inbound payments, better cash flow, and an improved customer experience.

/EIN News/ -- HOBE SOUND, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplePin, a cloud-based, core system-agnostic digital insurance payment solution provider, is pleased to partner with Pinnacle Award winners, Towne Insurance and Go Insurance, and congratulate both companies on the prestigious award.

Presented by Applied Systems (Applied), the world’s largest provider of agency management systems (AMS), annually during the Applied Net Conference, the Pinnacle Awards are Applied’s way of recognizing “technology innovation, business success, and partnership in creating the connected insurance experience.” Applied Net which self-identifies as “the world’s largest gathering of independent agents, brokers, insurers and MGAs,” is constantly looking for and rewarding member companies forging “a digital path forward in insurance.”

“We recognized early on that Towne Insurance and Go Insurance are progressive in their approach to technology and processes as a means of better serving customers and are pleased to congratulate both companies on this honor,” said Metod Topolnik, CEO and founder of SimplePin. “Providing the best possible payment experience for customers and partners today is a critical piece of any insurance organization’s overall success, and we look forward to working with Towne and Go for many years in the future.”

As Applied’s highest customer honor, the Pinnacle Awards recognize valuable partnerships and celebrate innovative technology use. In addition to sharing the honor of being Pinnacle Award winners, Towne Insurance and Go Insurance both rely on SimplePin and the company’s cloud-based, core system-agnostic digital inbound payment solution for better cash flow and an elevated customer experience.

There are many reasons why SimplePin is the payment solution of choice for two Applied Pinnacle Award winners and the majority of Applied insurance customers, including the ability to conduct and provide automated processing, one-click payments, accept 50+ digital payment methods, real-time visibility, simplified integrations with any accounting system, highly secure payments, significantly decreased operational and processing costs, and increased customer satisfaction as well.

About SimplePin
SimplePin is a technology company focused on taking insurance payments beyond highlighters, spreadsheets, and statements by automating every step from premium payments to general ledger (GL) receipts. SimplePin is cloud-based, core system-agnostic, and capable of rapid integration via robust APIs. By increasing real-time transaction visibility and frictionless payment processing, SimplePin simply makes insurance payment operations better. For more information about SimplePin, please visit www.simplepin.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com
859-803-6597


Primary Logo

