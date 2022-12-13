Submit Release
Haute Residence and Maxine & Marti Gellens Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Second Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agents, Maxine & Marti Gellens, take their partnership into its second year. As Haute Residence members, Maxine & Marti Gellens exclusively represent the high-end real estate market in La Jolla, CA.

LA JOLLA, Calif. (PRWEB) December 13, 2022

This well-known and highly regarded mother-daughter real estate team made up of Maxine and Marti Gellens and their expert team have sold thousands of homes in San Diego County since the two became partners in 1994. The Gellens team is one of the top-ranked teams in La Jolla and the nation.

Specializing in the coastal areas of San Diego with an emphasis on La Jolla and Del Mar, their attention to detail, cutting-edge marketing, and tenacious negotiating have kept them at the top of the high-end luxury real estate market in San Diego.

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com

