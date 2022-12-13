NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN THE NORTH SHORE OF MONTREAL

MNP and Sainte-Thérèse-based Josée Turpin, CPA, to Join Forces, Bringing Clients Increased Access to Expertise and Experiences

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - MNP, one of the largest national professional services firms in Canada, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Josée Turpin, CPA, effective February 1, 2023.

Founded 25 years ago by sole partner Josée Turpin, the Ste-Thérèse based firm includes a team of nine professionals, all of whom will join MNP as part of the merger. The firm provides a wide range of assurance and tax services to organizations throughout the Laurentians, Laval and surrounding areas.

MNP has built a strong presence in the province of Québec since entering the market in 2011 with its first office in Montreal. The firm has been steadily expanding its footprint throughout Québec, particularly over the past two years. Today, MNP has 25 offices, more than 140 partners and over 1,000 team members across the province, and recently opened its Laval office, which has already grown to include over 50 team members. This is MNP's second merger for the region of Laval this year, following the merger with Jean Luc Quenneville CPA inc. in August 2022.

MNP's Regional Managing Partner for the Montreal region, Jean-Philippe Langevin, said that the merger reflects MNP's ongoing commitment to investing in the North Shore of Montreal.

"The North Shore of Montreal is a prosperous and diverse economy with many vibrant communities," said Langevin. "Since opening our office in Laval, we have been able to work with a range of incredible businesses from the Laval and surrounding business communities. With this merger, we are looking forward to helping more organizations reach their full potential. We've been looking for opportunities to further our commitment to the region and are very excited to welcome Josée Turpin – a firm that shares our values and client-centric approach – into the MNP fold."

Josée Turpin, who will join MNP as a Partner, says that the merger strengthens her team's ability to offer additional and complementary professional services to their existing clients.

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways to help our clients face both the challenges and opportunities of today's business environment," said Turpin. "MNP has terrific experience in all of the areas we work in, and their team's expertise will complement and enhance our current service offerings, while bringing greater bench strength to help us service our clients across the Laurentians and Laval regions."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of professional services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP delivers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including a fast-growing digital transformation practice that helps clients with their digital journey.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has placed great emphasis on its entrepreneurial culture, constantly looking for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"We have grown quickly but, first and foremost, we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," explained Jeremy Cole, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Quebec Regions. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome Josée's highly-respected practice into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca .

SOURCE MNP LLP