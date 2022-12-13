Submit Release
NYC Therapeutic Wellness Releases New Guide on How To Set Healthy Boundaries

woman smiling in office with tablet

MANHATTAN , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC Therapeutic Wellness released a new guide on how to set boundaries for mental health. There are many reasons why someone might to set boundaries, including establishing a healthier work-life balance, improving relationship health, or maintaining safety. The new guide provides 10 tips on how to start setting boundaries and encourages readers to seek support from a therapist if they are struggling with an unhealthy relationship or need support in the boundary-setting process.

The 10 tips covered in the NYC Therapeutic Wellness guide include:

1. Be proactive in setting boundaries: don’t set boundaries as a last resort – make boundary-setting a habit

2. Be clear about setting expectations: communicate all boundaries and ensure expectations are clearly expressed

3. Start with small boundaries: if a boundary is especially challenging, work up to it by setting small, achievable boundaries first

4. Avoid getting defensive: avoid lashing out when talking about boundaries or using boundaries as a punishment for past hurt

5. Understand not all boundaries are equal: remember that some boundaries will be harder to set and maintain than others

6. Prioritize urgent boundaries first: prioritize setting boundaries for high-stress or emotionally straining boundaries

7. Have rules and write them down: writing down boundaries and why they are being set is a great way to keep both parties accountable

8. Expect pushback in the beginning: understand that the other person might push back and outside support might be needed

9. Give yourself permission to fail and try again: know that expectations might not be met and boundaries might be crossed – but always try again

10. Reach out for professional help in setting boundaries: if setting boundaries are a challenge or a relationship is especially tumultuous, professional help from a therapist is recommended.

Setting boundaries can be challenging. For individuals living near Manhattan, New York, NYC Therapeutic Wellness provides individual and couples counseling. For anyone interested in getting professional support in setting healthy boundaries, learn more at the NYC Therapeutic Wellness website or reach out for an appointment here.

Elisabeth Gulotta
NYC Therapeutic Wellness
+1 314-451-1440
email us here

