NYC Therapeutic Wellness Releases New Guide on How To Set Healthy Boundaries
EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC Therapeutic Wellness released a new guide on how to set boundaries for mental health. There are many reasons why someone might to set boundaries, including establishing a healthier work-life balance, improving relationship health, or maintaining safety. The new guide provides 10 tips on how to start setting boundaries and encourages readers to seek support from a therapist if they are struggling with an unhealthy relationship or need support in the boundary-setting process.
The 10 tips covered in the NYC Therapeutic Wellness guide include:
1. Be proactive in setting boundaries: don’t set boundaries as a last resort – make boundary-setting a habit
2. Be clear about setting expectations: communicate all boundaries and ensure expectations are clearly expressed
3. Start with small boundaries: if a boundary is especially challenging, work up to it by setting small, achievable boundaries first
4. Avoid getting defensive: avoid lashing out when talking about boundaries or using boundaries as a punishment for past hurt
5. Understand not all boundaries are equal: remember that some boundaries will be harder to set and maintain than others
6. Prioritize urgent boundaries first: prioritize setting boundaries for high-stress or emotionally straining boundaries
7. Have rules and write them down: writing down boundaries and why they are being set is a great way to keep both parties accountable
8. Expect pushback in the beginning: understand that the other person might push back and outside support might be needed
9. Give yourself permission to fail and try again: know that expectations might not be met and boundaries might be crossed – but always try again
10. Reach out for professional help in setting boundaries: if setting boundaries are a challenge or a relationship is especially tumultuous, professional help from a therapist is recommended.
Setting boundaries can be challenging. For individuals living near Manhattan, New York, NYC Therapeutic Wellness provides individual and couples counseling.
Elisabeth Gulotta
