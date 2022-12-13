Lumina Datamatics Introduces JournalXPress – An HTML-based Solution for Journals

NORWELL, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers providing content, analytics, and technology solutions, introduces a new fast-to-the-market journals platform called JournalXPress. JournalXPress not only automates the publishing workflow, but also has a payment collection feature for open-access payment acceptance that speeds up the payment process to the publishers.



JournalXPress is an HTML-based publishing solution that streamlines and automates the production cycle for publishers by optimizing time-consuming activities such as structuring, copy editing, pagination, and author proofing into a simple modular workflow. This guarantees the delivery of proofs within 48-72 hours of manuscript receipt.

JournalXPress helps publishers with:

Integrated tools for manuscript analysis, auto-structuring, XML generation, and author proofing

The cloud-based system supports location-independent access and reduces setup and maintenance costs

Instant CSS proof (85 – 90% match to PDF) and XML

Options to collect author payment in multiple currencies

An automated reminder system for effectively tracking authors, editors, and reviewers



Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, said, "Lumina Datamatics is always looking towards the future. We believe JournalXPress gives publishers a leg up on their competition by speeding up processes with its built-in manuscript analysis and the automatic payment acceptance feature, and much more."

For queries, please contact Jamie Israel, Vice President, Marketing at Jamie.israel@luminad.com.

To learn more about Lumina Datamatics' services, visit www.luminadatamatics.com/publishing.

About Lumina Datamatics:

Lumina Datamatics is a strategic partner to global publishers providing content, analytics, and technology solutions. Lumina Datamatics enables publishers and aggregators to be at the forefront of content workflows by managing the entire publishing process – from content creation to product delivery. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnership with global technology leaders, and more than 3000 professionals across the UK, Germany, the United States, and India.