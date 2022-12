Gemina's Recent Investment into RAPIvD Sees Immediate Progress

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. GLAB(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce that RAPIvD Limited ("RAPIvD") has met an important regulatory milestone.

On December 7, 2022, Gemina announced that it had entered into a definitive share exchange agreement to acquire 19% of the issued and outstanding shares of RAPIvD with the option, subject to certain conditions, to acquire all of the remaining issued and outstanding RAPIvD shares. Today, Gemina is able to announce that RAPIvD has achieved a significant certification, namely the International Organization for Standardization ISO 13485 medical devices standards for ‘contract development and manufacture of lateral flow assays for IVD' ("in vitro diagnostics"). The certification follows a rigorous operational audit by the British Standards Institution (BSI) and enables RAPIvD to manufacture lateral flow assays in-house.

Dr Robert Porter, RAPIvD's founder and CEO said. "Obtaining ISO 13485 certification means that we have passed another strategic milestone in our continued development. We set up our systems to meet the industry's best-practice standards and to have this ratified by the BSI and ISO is hugely beneficial. It recognises the hard work and application of our staff and assures our partners, customers and others in the supply chain, that we operate quality management processes and deliver high standards in everything we do".

Brian Firth, Gemina's CEO added "I'd like to pass on my congratulations to the RAPIvD team. This level of certification is no small achievement and adds significantly to our combined capacity to take lateral flow products into in-house manufacturing".

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary chemistry that powers next-generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

