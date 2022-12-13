Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,074 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Fixed USB Power Outlet Cover Plate (SDB-1698)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've encountered too many situations where other people take the removeable USB charger from an outlet location, leaving me with no way to charge or operate my devices," said an inventor, from Temecula, Calif., "so I invented the FIXED CHARGER. My fixed design would ensure that the USB power outlet is always in its intended location."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective replacement cover for a 120Volt AC outlet cover. In doing so, it offers a fixed USB power outlet for digital device charging or USB-powered operation. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1698, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fixed-usb-power-outlet-cover-plate-sdb-1698-301692234.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Fixed USB Power Outlet Cover Plate (SDB-1698)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.