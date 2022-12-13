Teleperformance Certified as Great Place to Work® in the Entire Latin American Region For 2022

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance TEP, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announced that its Latin American operations received the prestigious 2022 Great Place to Work® award for the entire region. By being certified as a Great Place to Work® for the entire Latin American Region, Teleperformance has helped set a high workplace benchmark for all employers operating across Latin America in all industries.

Teleperformance is a major employer throughout Latin America and scored strongly in employee feedback for overall trust, fairness and pride in the workplace. The company serves every market in Latin America (and beyond) through its operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Peru.

The GPTW® Trust Index© Survey provides a credible, fair, and transparent survey process free from any company influence. The survey serves as a basis for the GPTW® Trust Index© score, which is used as an important baseline for Teleperformance's measurement of its workplace culture. This index reveals the perceptions, preferences, and needs of employees thus allowing Teleperformance to evaluate culture by country, establish benchmarks, and analyze effectiveness relative to both industry and universal employer workplace standards.

"Congratulations to Teleperformance for putting the well-being of their Latin American employees first," said Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work®. "During an incredibly challenging time for the region, Teleperformance created equitable workplaces by providing flexibility and supporting their employees through strife."

"We are extremely proud to be recognized across Latin America for establishing a positive corporate culture by the Great Place to Work® Institute," said Juan Carlos Hincapié, Teleperformance CEO/President LATAM & Global Deputy COO. "It says so much that our employees recognize the efforts we have made to foster a welcoming and caring workplace and the pride they take in the work they do for our clients."

"At Teleperformance, our employees are the focus of our business, and we constantly seek opportunities to hear their voices both internally and through independent forums," said Alan Winters, Chief People Officer, Teleperformance. "We are truly a people company and our 2022 GPTW® certifications reflect the direct and confidential feedback of over 200,000 of our colleagues worldwide. These independent evaluations validate our steadfast commitment in embracing inclusive practices that help all of our employees around the world succeed, advance, and grow."

With a top global priority of people care, over 97% of Teleperformance's 420,000 worldwide employees currently work in independently certified great employer operations.

The company welcomes applicants from across the globe to apply for exciting work options. Interested applicants can go to www.teleperformance.com.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance TLPFF, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

