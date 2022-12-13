Groove Ranks #1 in Enterprise Customer Satisfaction on G2 for 17th Consecutive Quarter
Groove leads enterprise customer satisfaction in five sales tech categories, named a leader in ten
Groove, a market-leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that G2's Winter 2023 Grid Report for Sales Engagement has ranked Groove #1 in customer satisfaction for 17 consecutive quarters. Groove was the highest-rated enterprise platform and had the top Enterprise Relationship Index in five sales tech categories. Groove was also named a Momentum leader in nine sales tech categories and a leader in ten.
Groove is the highest-rated enterprise sales engagement platform in the following G2 Winter 2023 Grid Reports: Sales Engagement, Email Tracking, Online Appointment Scheduling, Sales Intelligence, and Account Data Management. Groove also earned the highest Enterprise Relationship Index scores in five categories and was named a leader in 10, including Sales Engagement, Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I), Sales Performance Management, Outbound Call Tracking, and Sales Acceleration.
G2's Fall 2022 Enterprise Grid Report for Sales Engagement Software ranks the performance of 30 different sales engagement platforms. In addition to earning the top enterprise customer satisfaction score, Groove received high scores across multiple satisfaction metrics.
- 97% say Groove is easy to do business with
- 95% would recommend Groove
- 95% affirm the quality of Groove's customer support
- 94% believe Groove meets all of their requirements
- 93% say Groove is easy to use
- 92% say Groove is easy to administer
LEADER IN TEN SALES TECH CATEGORIES
Groove was named a leader in ten sales tech categories. The G2 Grid Report Leader Quadrant features the top software providers based on the quality of customer satisfaction ratings and the size of their market presence based on market size, seller size, and social impact.
- Sales Engagement – The leading platform for enterprises using Salesforce, Groove specializes in ease-of-use, ease-of-administration, and cross-team collaboration.
- Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) – Groove's real-time reporting and AI-driven insights enable managers to improve sales productivity and execution.
- Sales Acceleration – Groove's collaboration and automated messaging capabilities enable revenue teams to accelerate responses, engagement, and deal cycles.
- Sales Performance Management – Groove enables management and reps to collaborate on account lists and opportunities using real-time data from Salesforce.
- Sales Intelligence – Groove's advanced activity capture produces comprehensive revenue insights for more accurate forecasting and pipeline management.
- Sales Analytics – Groove empowers revenue teams with powerful reporting and AI-driven insights that is augmented by comprehensive activity capture data.
- Email Tracking – Groove's Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 integration auto-logs every email in real-time, eliminating sync errors and data latency.
- Outbound Call Tracking – Groove's app-based OmniDialer automatically logs calls, transcripts and SMS messages, including call notes, outcomes, and next steps.
- Online Appointment Scheduling – Groove goes beyond standard online scheduling functionality to also support the use of custom Salesforce fields.
- Account Data Management – Groove's Salesforce-native platform ensures better data hygiene, fewer duplicates, no sync errors, and always-current data.
PRODUCT FEEDBACK AND REVIEWS FROM VERIFIED USERS
The following are just some of the customer comments about Groove's platform in recent verified reviews on G2:
"I love how my activity in Groove rolls up into Salesforce and keeps me organized and on top of my game from a client management standpoint!
- Jeff N., Major Market Account Executive, IHeartMedia
"I use Groove in my day-to-day, and it has exponentially increased my productivity, updating Salesforce, and reminding me to follow up on important issues."
- Marcos A., Customer Success Manager, Datadog
-
"Groove makes it easy for me to work with my team members on their pipelines. It also gives great insight into what key accounts are receiving the attention they need."
-Nils K., VP of Sales, Entrata
You can learn how Groove stacks up against its top competitors in the Winter 2023 G2 Sales Engagement Software Report.
Learn more about Groove's ranking in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid Report on its website.
About G2
G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, millions of people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.
About Groove
Groove's sales engagement platform eliminates friction from the sales process, so revenue teams can sell more, predictably and consistently. As the only category leader built on Salesforce, Groove offers unrivaled configurability, security, and ease of administration. Built for full-cycle sellers, Groove can be customized to fit in the unique workflows of any revenue team.
More than 70,000 users at customers including ADP, Google, Uber, iHeartMedia, and Capital One leverage Groove to be more efficient and effective. Groove has ranked #1 in enterprise customer satisfaction on G2 for four consecutive years and has been named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. since 2020. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.
