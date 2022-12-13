Groove Ranks #1 in Enterprise Customer Satisfaction on G2 for 17th Consecutive Quarter

Groove leads enterprise customer satisfaction in five sales tech categories, named a leader in ten

Groove, a market-leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that G2's Winter 2023 Grid Report for Sales Engagement has ranked Groove #1 in customer satisfaction for 17 consecutive quarters. Groove was the highest-rated enterprise platform and had the top Enterprise Relationship Index in five sales tech categories. Groove was also named a Momentum leader in nine sales tech categories and a leader in ten.

Groove is the highest-rated enterprise sales engagement platform in the following G2 Winter 2023 Grid Reports: Sales Engagement, Email Tracking, Online Appointment Scheduling, Sales Intelligence, and Account Data Management. Groove also earned the highest Enterprise Relationship Index scores in five categories and was named a leader in 10, including Sales Engagement, Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I), Sales Performance Management, Outbound Call Tracking, and Sales Acceleration.

G2's Fall 2022 Enterprise Grid Report for Sales Engagement Software ranks the performance of 30 different sales engagement platforms. In addition to earning the top enterprise customer satisfaction score, Groove received high scores across multiple satisfaction metrics.

97% say Groove is easy to do business with

95% would recommend Groove

95% affirm the quality of Groove's customer support

94% believe Groove meets all of their requirements

93% say Groove is easy to use

92% say Groove is easy to administer

LEADER IN TEN SALES TECH CATEGORIES

Groove was named a leader in ten sales tech categories. The G2 Grid Report Leader Quadrant features the top software providers based on the quality of customer satisfaction ratings and the size of their market presence based on market size, seller size, and social impact.

PRODUCT FEEDBACK AND REVIEWS FROM VERIFIED USERS

The following are just some of the customer comments about Groove's platform in recent verified reviews on G2:

"I love how my activity in Groove rolls up into Salesforce and keeps me organized and on top of my game from a client management standpoint!

- Jeff N., Major Market Account Executive, IHeartMedia

"I use Groove in my day-to-day, and it has exponentially increased my productivity, updating Salesforce, and reminding me to follow up on important issues."

- Marcos A., Customer Success Manager, Datadog

"Groove makes it easy for me to work with my team members on their pipelines. It also gives great insight into what key accounts are receiving the attention they need."

-Nils K., VP of Sales, Entrata

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, millions of people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About Groove

Groove's sales engagement platform eliminates friction from the sales process, so revenue teams can sell more, predictably and consistently. As the only category leader built on Salesforce, Groove offers unrivaled configurability, security, and ease of administration. Built for full-cycle sellers, Groove can be customized to fit in the unique workflows of any revenue team.

More than 70,000 users at customers including ADP, Google, Uber, iHeartMedia, and Capital One leverage Groove to be more efficient and effective. Groove has ranked #1 in enterprise customer satisfaction on G2 for four consecutive years and has been named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. since 2020. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

