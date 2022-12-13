Chamblee, Georgia Pursues Digital Transformation

The DeKalb County city selects GovPilot as provider of cloud-based government management software to streamline constituent services

/EIN News/ -- Chamblee, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Chamblee, Georgia where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The city recently partnered with GovPilot, a New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

Officials from Chamblee are working with GovPilot to implement a number of digital services that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents. Officials are initially utilizing GovPilot for business registrations, contract management, special event permits, stormwater permits, senior citizen tax reduction applications, work orders, vehicle maintenance records, and non-emergency constituent concern reporting.

The city has deployed GovPilot’s Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes, overgrowth, or general code violations directly via a digital form on the city’s website, or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app, available to residents on Android and iOS devices is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant municipal department so that the issue can be resolved quickly.

Mayor Brian Mock said, “I encourage residents to download the GovAlert app on their phones and help us improve Chamblee by reporting issues that they come across so we can address them quickly. A digital government and a convenient constituent experience are essential to cost effective public safety and services. By partnering with GovPilot we aim to be more responsive to and transparent with our residents.”

The mayor added, “The GovAlert app will make it possible to accept, track, and resolve citizen-reported non-emergency issues quickly and with full transparency to the public.”

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, “We are excited to work with Chamblee on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Chamblee.”

