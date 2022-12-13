Father and Co-Parent, Philip Lockwood, Shares His Story with TalkingParents

Philip Lockwood is a divorced father who says TalkingParents helped improve his relationship with his kids.

/EIN News/ -- Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philip Lockwood is a father of three who co-parents with his ex-wife. In an exclusive interview with TalkingParents, Lockwood opens up about why he and his ex started using TalkingParents after their divorce and how it has benefited his kids.

“Being able to capture important custody issues has been instrumental for my kids and me. It’s helped us with visitation and keeping a consistent schedule, which has improved our relationship tremendously over this past year.”

-Philip Lockwood, Father & Co-Parent

Watch His Testimonial

Lockwood’s interview is one of many to be released by TalkingParents in their ongoing “Real Co-Parents” campaign. The initiative seeks to tell the stories of real co-parents who use TalkingParents in their everyday lives. “Real Co-Parents” is one of several ways that TalkingParents continues to provide resources to parents in the hopes of making a positive impact on families.

###

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

Attachment

Heather Ruiz TalkingParents 850-659-3775 marketing@talkingparents.com