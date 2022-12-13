AN AWARD-WINNING NOVEL
R. J. Mikelionis MD writes a story of unusual journeys and adventures of lifeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All human beings experience suffering and success. R. J. Mikelionis MD dissects the ups and downs of life in a not-so-typical way, as he relates them to a deeper exploration of medicine, love, war, and loss, in a setting of the unknown—deserts, mountains, and seas.
"BLUE FIRE: A Novel" will allow its readers to broaden their creativity as they will have the thrill of interpreting and lending their own vision to the stories as they unfold. It starts with the story of the world of medicine…But with much more to explore beyond! Of things untold, and of events that will indeed tingle all senses of anyone who gets to read this one–of–a–kind novel from R. J. Mikelionis MD.
Hailing from Florida, author R. J. Mikelionis MD worked as an Emergency Room and now Family physician, traveled around the world, and also finds time for his passion for writing. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant onboard Destroyer Squadron 9. These professions inspired him to write this novel and share unique experiences with everyone.
A prize winner of the National Writers Club and Firebird Book Award winner for Romantic Suspense category, "BLUE FIRE: A Novel," beyond any doubt, will give its readers a heck of a ride! Don’t forget to add this book to the list of books to purchase! "BLUE FIRE: A Novel" by R. J. Mikelionis MD is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other leading online book retailers.
