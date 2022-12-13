Local Businessman Acquires Tulsa Check Cashing Business Bringing New Life To The Industry
Businessman Rob Thompson has announced the acquisition of a check cashing business in Tulsa, OK, which he revamped and rebranded to Value Check Cashing Near Me.
Rob Thompson is no stranger to the business world; he studied communications at Oral Roberts University, ran a successful insurance business, and consulted for start-ups. His real passion was helping others in need. Thompson has always worked with people and knew he wanted to get into an industry where his experience with innovation, customer service, and outreach would make a difference.
Thompson's mission is to rebuild underserved communities by helping people gain access to their money with dignity. Value Check Cashing is spreading the word that there is a safer and more reliable way to cash payroll checks, retirement checks, IRS checks, and Insurance or loan checks.
"We are challenging the status quo of the financial services industry, and we are making a difference in the lives of people throughout our community." Said Thompson, who has plans to expand his model across Oklahoma.
In addition to cashing checks, Value Check Cashing offers a range of services, such as money orders, money transfers, and tax preparation services.
But it’s not just the variety of financial services offered that have people talking in the community. Thompson has implemented programs that give back, like 10% of every dollar earned going back into supporting our local communities, Cash Your Check / Get A Free Drink, and a rewards program that offers frequent patrons free check cashing after some visits.
Thompson said, “It’s a win-win situation. Cash Your Check / Get A Free Drink lets us meet our customers and give back to the community at the same time. The rewards program helps us retain our customers. We want to keep our customers happy and coming back.”
Value Check Cashing is located in East Tulsa at 2017 S 129th E Ave Suite B, Tulsa, OK 74108, and is conveniently near I-44 and Highway 169 with easy access from Owasso, Catoosa, and the Tulsa metro. The business is located one block from the Historic U.S. Route 66 "Mother Road" highway.
About Value Check Cashing Near Me
Value Check Cashing offers a variety of financial services, including check cashing, money transfers, taxes, and international phone minutes. With over 30 years of experience in the community, Value Check Cashing is well-positioned to bring new life into the long-time financial service industry while giving back to the community.
