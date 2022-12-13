First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Record Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Converse, IN, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on December 13, 2022, the Board of Directors approved a record quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022. This quarterly dividend represents a 27.8% increase over the $0.36 dividend declared in December 2021.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar, and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR

Tade J Powell First Farmers Financial Corporation 765-395-3316 tade.powell@ffbt.com