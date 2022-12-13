Winnebago Industries Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report and Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek Magazine

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, has published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report details continued progress across environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) priorities, including third-party data validation to support the Company’s commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and further advancement of the Company’s approach to inclusion, diversity, equity and action, “All In, Outdoors.”



On December 7, Winnebago Industries was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 by Newsweek magazine, earning external recognition for its ESG leadership. From thousands of U.S. companies considered, only 500 were selected for this prestigious award. America's Most Responsible Companies were chosen based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey.

“At Winnebago Industries, corporate responsibility is core to how we do business,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries President and CEO. “Throughout our Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta teams, we are committed to investing in people and our planet for the long-term. We all play a part in building a more sustainable and equitable future as we strive to ‘Be Great, Outdoors.’ We are pleased to see our efforts recognized externally with our selection as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies.”

Winnebago Industries’ 2022 Corporate Responsibility highlights:

In 2021, Winnebago Industries became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and the Business Ambition 1.5 o C, committing to set science-based targets in pursuit of net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. The Company has set goals to achieve net-zero GHG emissions, zero waste-to-landfill, and water reduction by 2050. The 2022 report shares significant progress, including an on-target achievement of five percent reduction of absolute GHG emissions from calendar-year 2020 baseline, as well as third-party validation of baseline data and a plan to submit a Science Based Target initiative plan in 2023.





Advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the Company's workforce, the outdoor industry, and local communities remains a steadfast commitment. This year, Winnebago Industries introduced, "All In, Outdoors," a roadmap for DEI advancement. Aligned with the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge signed in 2020, Winnebago Industries has amplified its work to create a culture of representation and belonging. At the corporate board level, 20 percent of directors are women and 20 percent are racially or ethnically diverse. The Company continued its work with outdoor equity partners led by Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) and women leaders, including expanded partnerships with Melanated Campout and the National African American RV Association.





Winnebago Industries maintained a strong safety record and has continued to make progress building a safety culture striving for zero harm. Since 2016, the Company has reduced the Total Recordable Incident Rate by 70 percent.





The Company and the Winnebago Industries Foundation invested over $1.9 million in community organizations driving social impact in outdoor equity, access, and community. Since 2016, total giving has increased over 20x. Partnerships include the National Park Foundation, the Outdoor Foundation and No Barriers USA, including the introduction of the accessibility-enhanced Winnebago ROAM at their annual summit. Employee volunteer teams served local communities with Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Indiana, Iowa, and Florida.





In 2022, Winnebago Industries began a pilot partnership to grant camping wishes with the Make-a-Wish Foundation and RV dealer partners. From Colorado to Maine, the first wish kids enjoyed the healing power of togetherness in nature.



“As Winnebago Industries evolves and transforms, we approach our corporate responsibility journey with drive to succeed and a commitment to continuous improvement,” said Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries SVP, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Corporate Responsibility. “With bold commitments to people and the planet, and with data to chart our course, we are positioned to accelerate our progress in 2023.”

Learn more and read the Winnebago Industries 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report at winnebagoind.com/responsibility.

