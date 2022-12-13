Insights & Thoughts from Actual SEO Media, Inc. About Yet Another Google Update

Google often makes changes to its algorithm and announces any major changes that can affect the general public. This is just one of many. Google is more than a conglomerate of robots and algorithms. They hire experts to add a human element to bring audiences the best content. If there is one thing that companies can count on it is that Google will always be evolving.

Learn more about one of Google's most recent Google search updates that may make life easier.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022's Fall and Winter seasons are truly the Google seasons this year. Google has been outputting a long list of improvements to several of its platforms, specifically Google Search. As early as the Search On conference in September, Google announced the most recent update. Now that December has rolled around, that update is now live. With its experience working with Google's search engine, Actual SEO Media, Inc. has some insights and thoughts on the new changes.

The latest feature from Google aims to help users find more relevant content. Sometimes, certain queries are too vague. For example, typing in "gift ideas" will provide generic answers, while something like "popular gift ideas for teenagers" will narrow the scope better. However, with the new update, the search engine will suggest ways to narrow the search down by modifying the initial search.

Some users might have already noticed the addition on mobile search result pages. After a user searches for a query, some suggestions appear beneath the search bar. For example, searching for "popular gift ideas" will give additional suggestions like "2021," "2022," and "Christmas." Tapping on one of them will further refine the results that appear on the search result pages.

What Does This Change Mean for SEO Marketing Strategies?

Long-tailed queries were already where most of the focus went when refining keyword research and relevant optimization. However, with these new changes, longer keywords will become even more attractive. The experts at Actual SEO Media, Inc. believe that there will be an increase in search volumes for long-tailed keywords, even the ones that don't see much action.

If a company or brand is thinking of focusing more on long-tailed queries, it'd be a good idea to focus on the following features when doing so:

- Search Engine Result Pages (SERPs) - With this new update, there's a chance that the page's rankings will scramble to fit the new suggestions. Keeping an eye on the SERPs allows a company to see how well they're doing and check for any new competitors.

- Keyword Planner – Using the available tools, it's a good idea to regularly check the monthly search volume. If there are any significant changes to the search volume, it'd be good to note them down to improve or maintain those results.

- Analytics & Search Console – This new change will cause a fluctuation in pages already targeting long-tailed keywords. It's a good idea to keep an eye on any changes in traffic or impressions on these pages.

- On-Page Content – The focus will be more on long-tailed keywords, so updating or cleaning up any content on these already existing pages will prep it for new visitors.

The Importance of Optimizing Website Pages

Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of enhancing and optimizing web pages and their content. This makes content easier to discover when users search for terms relevant to the website. The term "SEO" refers to the improvement of unpaid or organic search results and excludes direct traffic and search ads.

SEO helps improve a website's visibility and make it easier for potential customers to find it. It also helps to establish trust with users since they'll know that a website is a credible source of information. Additionally, SEO tactics can help increase the quality and quantity of traffic to a website, leading to increased sales and conversions.

Overall, SEO is essential to any digital marketing strategy and is a necessary cornerstone of any online success. However, unlike other marketing strategies, SEO takes some time to be effective and needs constant monitoring and adjustments to ensure maximum results.

These new updates from Google won't change the overall effect of SEO strategies. It will only require a little tweaking and a slight change of focus. From now on, long-tailed queries will have more relevance and importance, especially for companies fighting for results page space with major companies. With the addition of further suggestions on Google's mobile searches, pages that weren't often visited might see some more activity.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. grants its clients methods to expand their online presence. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online visibility and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. This company believes optimizing a website for users and search engines alike can further increase a page's ranking on search engine results. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com.

SEO Consultant