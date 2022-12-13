Ratikant Kanungo fights for MSP (Minimum Support Price) of Rice for Farmers of Odisha.

Ratikant Kanungo Politician

Social worker Ratikanta Kanungo has raised his voice on MSP issue for farmers of Bhadrakh facing various problems due to low price of their crops in agro market

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farmers of Odisha face various problems due to the low price of their crops in the agro market. Govt has failed to procure their crops on MSP, farmer leader and Social worker Mr. Ratikanta Kanungo has raised his voice on the MSP issue for the farmers of Bhadrakh.

Ratikant Kanungo said that rice farmers of Odisha face severe problems because the government has failed to build procurement centers and AFMCs. Farmers work hard to provide food for the country, but the policies of the govt are anti-farmer. Govt officials have a connection with the private players of the mandi.

They don't want to give the minimum support price to the farmers, which the State and central governments decided. Mr. Ratikanta has warned the district administration to start the procurement process immediately.

Ratikant further added that rice is the main crop of Odisha, farmers of Odisha provide the food for 1/3rd of the country, and he cannot lead the government to exploit the farmers, Prices of fertilizers and pesticides are rapidly increasing and have almost risen to double in 2 years., but the price of crops has increased only 10%. How can farmers survive in this condition? This needs to be changed, and farmers should get the fair Cumulative Price for their Crops according to the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee.

The Swaminathan Commission Report states that the government should raise the MSP to at least 50% more than the weighted average cost of production. It is also known as the C2+ 50% formula. It includes the imputed cost of capital and the rent on the land (called 'C2') to give farmers 50% returns.

Mr. Ratikanta Kanungo is one of the leading social workers and educationists in the Bhadrak district. He always stands for the farmers and weaker sections.

Paddy," which has been the primary crop of Odisha. The central government has declared the MSP 2,040 INR., which the opposition has criticized.

Ratikanta Kanungo, who has been actively raising the issues and demands of the farmers, has called a meeting with farmers, and they have decided to protest against the 2,040 prices agreed upon by the central government. They have demanded at least 2,930 should be the price according to the increased cost of electricity, fertilizers, and urea.

The Govt has played with the farmers by increasing only 100rs in the MSP. Paddy has been the lifeline for the farmers. The cost of farming has increased in the recent year, including the labor costs, pesticides, and fuel," Ratikanta told reporters. As a result, farmers are already finding it difficult to stay in farming. Considering the growing cost, a mere Rs 100 increase in the MSP will not benefit our farmers."

"We have demanded that the MSP for paddy be increased to Rs 2,930. On the other hand, they raise it by Rs 100 every year. While we applaud the decision, it is far from encouraging," Ratikanta added."

"If we compute the current CPI (7.79%) with the existing MCP, the raise should have been Rs 140," Ratikanta added, referring to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). So, farmers will also make no profit this year. Ratikanta has warned the government to raise the Paddy price for the ongoing procurement season of Paddy.