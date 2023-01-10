Advertise Your Business on a Handy Give-Away from GARDCO
Custom Wet Film Thickness Gauges from Gardco
What better promotion could you have than a useful tool that not only advertises your business but fits in your wallet and also measures wet film thickness!”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul N. Gardner (GARDCO) USA– worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries offers a handy promotional tool that doubles as a business card.
— Sherri Thompson, Marketing Manager, Paul Gardner Company (GARDCO)
“What better promotion could you have than a useful tool that not only advertises your business but fits in your wallet and also measures wet film thickness. Leave behind this handy give-away with your customers and your company will be top of mind every time it is used” says Sherri Thompson, Marketing Manager for Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO).
Design your own custom wet film thickness gauge with screen-printing or digital photographs. Make it your own with customization on one or both sides of the gauge. Add your company logo, contact information, slogan, photo and directions for use. Multiple languages, color matching, custom scales, full color proofs and quantity discounts are available. Don’t have artwork or an art department to design your gauge? No worries, it’s not a problem. Gardco offers design and layout services for any custom project!
These Gauges also called Paint Thickness Gauges or Coating Thickness Gauges are conveniently sized to fit in your wallet like a calling card (2-1/4 " x 3-1/4" x .034") and are made of solid aluminum stock. This promotional give-away offers dual purpose with measurement scales in both mils and microns. It can also be used and kept as a record of the wet paint thickness taken or cleaned in solvents and reused.
Notched paint thickness gauges are used for wet film thickness measurement or coating thickness of paints, enamels, lacquers, adhesives and many other wet coatings that are sprayed, dipped or brushed on a smooth surface. They meet ASTM D4414 "Standard Practice for Measurement of Wet Film Thickness of Organic Coatings by Notched Gauges". When ordered with certification they comply with ANSI/NCSL Z540-1 as applicable and come in convenient packs of 10 with quantity discounts available.
Features:
• Design your own custom wet film thickness gauge with screen-printing or digital photographs.
• Easy to order, Simple to use
• Calling card size (2-1/4 " x 3-1/4" x .034") coating thickness gauge
• Manufactured from sturdy, high-quality aluminum
• Dual purpose wft gage with measurement scales in both mils and microns
o 1-80 Mils
o 25 - 2032 Microns
o 25 – 2000 Microns (Rounded)
• Complies with ANSI/NCSL Z540-1 as applicable when ordered with certification
• Comes in packs of 10, quantity discounts available
• Customization also offered for “S” and “Octagon” gauges.
Use this calling card sized coating thickness gauge as a functional and promotional giveaway. The wide range and high resolution of the film thickness measurement ensures the paint thickness gauge caters to all of the wet film measurements required by users. What better way to advertise your business and put your company information in front of customers on a regular basis? They will put it in their wallet like a business card to pull out when needed for measuring wet film thickness. Simply clean it off and it is ready to be used again. Put your company info where it belongs – with the customer!
About Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)
The Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (GARDCO) has its origin with the alliance of pioneer paint chemist Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research in Washington, D.C. and his son Paul Norris Gardner in 1935 and the subsequent incorporation of the Henry A. Gardner Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland. After his father retired Paul was named President and later Board Chairman until 1964, when he decided to retire. Maintaining contact with the industry, Paul formed the Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., for the distribution and import and export of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. A short time later he relocated the business to Pompano Beach, Florida. After his passing in 1995, Paul N. Gardner, Jr. assumed the Presidency of GARDCO, and his sister, Sandra Gardner Bride, later joined the company as the Vice President.
On July 1, 2019 the Paul N. Gardner Company became a part of the Altana family, as we were acquired by the Byk-Gardner / Altana Group.
Many of the GARDCO employees have been with the company for 20-30 years, and share the same principals of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust that are a major part of Altana’s vision. We are excited to be a part of such a successful global corporation that shares the same core values and industry standards that has made the Gardner name synonymous with quality for physical testing equipment.
We are confident that our combined strengths will provide new and innovative solutions to improve quality testing worldwide.
Sherri B Thompson
Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.
+1 954-623-5817
sherri.thompson@Altana.com
How to Use a Wet Film Thickness Gauge