Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, LLC Hires Advisor

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, LLC (BGWA), a national investment advisory firm based in Irvine, CA, welcomes DJ Sobrepeña as a Financial Advisor to strengthen the firm’s services for existing retirement plan clients and broaden its reach for new clients.



DJ has extensive experience in the retirement industry, most recently serving as Retirement Sales Director for a large institutional firm. He brings to BGWA specific expertise with credit unions, nonprofits, and employers that are growing quickly.

“The company culture and process in which BGWA services its clients is top notch. The fiduciary nature of how BGWA supports plan sponsors is like nothing else I have seen within the industry. The depth of the team’s competencies, including their knowledge, experience, and willingness to educate and help, is a major differentiator,” says DJ.

DJ joins BGWA with a sturdy foundation to educate plan sponsors on their retirement plan offerings. With over 15 years of industry experience, he will enhance the fiduciary component to help plan trustees and participants save and plan for retirement.

“We are so excited to add DJ to our growing team—he brings a deep and diverse skillset that will serve our clients well. I have known DJ for many years and feel extremely lucky that he calls Burnham Gibson home,” says Partner Taylor Boyd.

Views or opinions presented are solely those of the investment adviser representatives (IARs). The IARs are employed by Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, LLC.

BGWA. 2022.93

ABOUT BURNHAM GIBSON WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.

Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, LLC is a registered investment adviser based in Irvine, California, offering comprehensive wealth management and corporate retirement consulting solutions to help clients with their financial goals and the needs of their workforce. With diverse experience and advanced technology, Burnham Gibson takes a client-first approach to help corporate and individual clients accumulate wealth, manage risk, and plan for the future. For more information, visit www.BurnhamGibson.com

Contact: Emily Pisano—Burnham, a BRP Company

Phone: 949.800.4014

Email: Emily.Pisano@burnhambenefits.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/757674f4-afe2-4d58-9d1b-fb3c14af187f