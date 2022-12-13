Centricity Music Has Record-Breaking Year, Announces Three New Staff Members

Pictured (l-r) are: Lauren Daigle, Brandon Heath, Jordan Feliz and Katy Nichole.

Katy Nichole Holds Six Top Spots On Billboard’s No. 1s Issue; Brandon Heath, Jordan Feliz Hit No. 1; Lauren Daigle Receives RIAA Platinum, Gold Certifications

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music has a banner year in 2022, receiving RIAA Platinumand Goldcertifications for Lauren Daigle and reaching the top of the radio charts four times led by songs from Brandon Heath, Jordan Feliz and Katy Nichole Billboard Chartbreaker Nichole went from being virtually bedridden due to her scoliosis to becoming one of the brightest new stars of 2022. She released her fist single Jan. 26, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” which went on to become the biggest song this decade on the Hot Christian Songs chart, holding 20-weeks at No. 1. Her second single, “God Is In This Story,” spent another three weeks atop that chart. The success is highlighted in this week’s Billboard Year in Music, the No. 1s issue with Nichole topping six categories, including: Top Christian Female, Top Christian New Artist, Christian Airplay and Christian Digital Song Sales.Nominated for an American Music Award and a Dove Award (co-hosting and performing on the GMA Dove Awards Pre-Telecast) plus winning a K-LOVE Fan Award and making her Grand Ole Opry debut, Katy was also featured on the K-LOVE Christmas Tour 2022 and wrapped up successful tours with Jeremy Camp, Matthew West and more.Signed to Centricity Music in 2021, five-time GRAMMY-nominated, eight-time Dove Award-winning Brandon Heath released his first full-length album on the label, Enough Already, April 22. The acclaimed album sparked the No. 1 Billboard Christian AC radio hit, “See Me Through It,” and features eight more tracks that find Heath addressing faith-shaping questions and collaborating with multiple award-winning producers and songwriters.RIAA Gold-selling, Dove Award-winning pop recording artist and songwriter Jordan Feliz reached radio’s top position on multiple Billboard charts with his celebratory “Jesus Is Coming Back.” The song is featured on the 18-track deluxe version of Feliz’s acclaimed, third full-length album Say It from Centricity Music. The album combines pop, gospel and soul along with some of Feliz’s most transparent and personal lyrics to date.Two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Lauren Daigle has her GRAMMY Award-winning crossover hit, “You Say,” the longest-running No. 1 song of any genre on the weekly Billboard Hot charts, certified 5x-Platinum by the RIAA. Her second full-length album, Look Up Child, is also certified Platinum while her latest radio single and sixth No. 1, “Hold On To Me,” is RIAA certified Gold.With the label’s continued success comes organic growth within Centricity Music, which announces three new hires. Tyler Osswald is named Digital Marketing Manager and Sarah Shinn joins as Marketing Manager, Radio. Camy McArdle comes on board as Sr. Manager Finance / Business Affairs.For all the latest Centricity Music news and detail on its acclaimed artist roster, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ About Centricity Music:Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ # # #For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

