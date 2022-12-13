NCSBN Upholds NCLEX-RN® and NCLEX-PN® Examination Passing Standards

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NCSBN Board of Directors (BOD) voted on Dec. 6, 2022, to uphold the current passing standards for the NCLEX-RN and NCLEX-PN Examinations when the Next Generation NCLEX (NGN) is launched April 1, 2023. NGN is an enhancement of the current examinations which will place more emphasis on the measurement of a candidate’s nursing clinical judgment.

NCSBN BOD President Jay Douglas, MSM, RN, CSAC, FRE, executive director, Virginia Board of Nursing, noted, “After careful consideration of all of the available information, the board determined that the current passing standard is appropriate as a measure of safe and effective entry-level nurse practice.”

The BOD used multiple sources of information to guide its evaluation and discussion of the passing standard. As part of this process, NCSBN convened expert panels of nurses representing the four NCSBN geographic areas and Canada. The panels took part in the workshops to perform a criterion-referenced standard-setting procedure and their findings supported retaining the current passing standard. Also considered were the results of national surveys of nursing professionals.

In accordance with a motion adopted by the 1989 NCSBN Delegate Assembly, the NCSBN BOD evaluates the passing standard for the NCLEX Examinations every three years to protect the public by ensuring minimal competence for entry-level nurses. NCSBN coordinates the passing standard analysis with the three-year cycle of test plan evaluation. This three-year cycle was developed to keep the test plan and passing standard current.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not the individual member state or territorial boards of nursing.

About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX® Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are five exam user members and 25 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

Dawn Kappel NCSBN 3125253667 dkappel@ncsbn.org