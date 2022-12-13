TV Host and Producer Mike Rowe Shares Personal Journey With Host Aaron Alejandro on the Growing Our Future Podcast

Growing up on a Small Farm Inspired Mike Rowe’s Passion for the American Worker Resulting in His Commitment to Creating Opportunities and Work-Ethic Scholarships for Students- Mission Matters Agency

Mike Rowe grew up on a small farm in Baltimore County, Maryland. He lived next door to his grandfather who he characterizes as a magician. Not the traditional magician, but someone who could build, fix or repair anything, “A true tradesman,” Rowe recalled. He only had a 7th grade education, but a master electrician by age 30, carpenter, welder and steam fitter. He built our home without a blueprint that Rowe was born in. “I was lucky from a young age that I had a front row seat to a work ethic that everybody values…and a real appreciation for what makes civilized

He worked as his grandfather’s apprentice for most of his teenage years. After realizing that he was not going to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps, Rowe went to community college and took classes in acting, narrating shows and singing. After college, Rowe went to work and once again returned to school. Afterwards, Rowe started hosting local television shows and one opportunity led to the next.

Rowe recalled a phone call from his mother about his aging grandfather. She asked, “Wouldn’t it be great if he could turn on the TV and see you doing something that looked like work?” After 20 years in entertainment, Rowe created a pilot that was purchased by the Discovery Channel: Dirty Jobs. “That show defined me… I have been able to start a foundation that awards work-ethic scholarships in memory of my granddad,” Rowe stated.

The attitude of gratitude is at the core of Rowe’s personal values. He is grateful for his career and the opportunities that have emerged from his entertainment career. “The ability to speak to organizations like the FFA to discuss important things in our country such as celebrating all jobs and getting more people trained for jobs that may not require a four-year degree… but require training,” Rowe stresses is his passion.

According to Rowe he feels that sometimes instead of advice, people need to hear the words “What if? What if I showed up 15 minutes early to work for a month? What if you stayed 15 min late? What if you resolved to start everyday by embracing the fact that you have already won the greatest lottery of all time? You are alive…What if you had the fundamental attitude of gratitude? Every good habit that I have seen cultivated, they start with the question ‘What if?’… Those words are super powerful because they frame the context of what follows. And what follows is 100% up to you.”

Rowe continues working in television, but he is devoted to encouraging the younger generation to discover their calling.

About the Podcast Host and Guest

The Texas FFA Foundation's purpose is to strengthen agricultural education and the Texas FFA program, so each student can develop their potential for personal growth, career success and leadership in a global marketplace.

Learn more about the Texas FFA Foundation at mytexasffa.org.

Learn more about Mike Rowe at www.mikerowe.com or www.mikeroweWORKS.org

