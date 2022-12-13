ClearML Shortens Time to Value in Machine Learning With NVIDIA TAO Toolkit

MLOps practitioners benefit from improved visibility into the training, experimentation, and evaluation processes built into TAO Toolkit

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 13, 2022 -- ClearML today announced that the ClearML unified, end-to-end MLOps platform will be integrated with the latest NVIDIA TAO Toolkit 4.0 release.



The NVIDIA TAO Toolkit speeds up the process of creating AI models, enabling customers to combine pretrained models with their own data to create custom computer vision and conversational AI models. With the ClearML integration, practitioners get improved visibility into the training, experimentation, and evaluation processes built into the TAO Toolkit, and multiple teams within an organization can now re-use the same process.

“ClearML is working to significantly shorten the time it takes for customers to see value from their investment in ML projects and deliver them to the market,” said Moses Guttmann, CEO and co-founder of ClearML. “By integrating the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit into the ClearML platform, we are able to significantly reduce the barriers of entry by offering state-of-the-art models available for training on custom data. Moreover, ClearML adds a visibility layer that provides TAO users with the extra information they need.”

The ClearML solution integrated with NVIDIA TAO Toolkit helps customers:

Visualize training results

Organically build model repositories

Intuitively compare experiments

Execute experiments remotely without infrastructure setup

Seamlessly deploy resulting NVIDIA TensorRT binaries in NVIDIA Triton using ClearML-Serving

using ClearML-Serving Customize and automate the training process with external triggers (e.g., once a week)

ClearML, a premier member of NVIDIA Inception — a global program that nurtures cutting-edge startups — offers an open-source platform purpose-built for the MLOps industry, empowering MLOps teams to build, execute, manage, monitor, and analyze the entire MLOps process from a single fully integrated platform – all with just two lines of code.

The NVIDIA TAO Toolkit is a low-code AI model development solution that uses the power of transfer learning to simplify and accelerate the creation of custom, production-ready AI models.

Read the documentation here .

About ClearML

Trusted by forward-thinking Data Scientists, ML Engineers, DevOps, and decision makers at leading Fortune 1000, enterprises, and innovative start-ups worldwide, ClearML is an open-source MLOps platform that helps data science, MLOps, and DevOps teams easily develop, orchestrate, and automate ML workflows at scale. It is designed as a frictionless, unified, end-to-end MLOps suite, allowing users and customers to focus on developing their ML code and automation, ensuring their work is reproducible and scalable. To learn more, visit the company’s website: https://clear.ml .