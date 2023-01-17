Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,725 in the last 365 days.

Material Solutions for the Construction Industry Ahead of International Builders’ Show

Polycarbonate Twinwall Sheet

Multiwall polycarbonate sheet offered by Interstate Advanced Materials is a popular material in the residential and commercial construction industries.

Interstate Advanced Materials highlights material solutions for the construction industry ahead of the 2023 International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas.

Interstate Advanced Materials provides specialty materials to serve residential and commercial construction industries.”
— Christopher Isar
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials highlights material solutions for the construction industry ahead of the International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas from January 31st to February 2nd. As the largest home-building show in North America, IBS brings together professionals, products, and home-building solutions under one roof.

Interstate Advanced Materials provides specialty materials to serve residential and commercial construction industries. One of its most popular materials is transparent multiwall polycarbonate, which offers excellent temperature resistance, impact strength, hail resistance, and ultraviolet protection. It is also lightweight and easy to install, making it an ideal choice for residential and commercial roofs, greenhouses, windows, and other glazing applications. Furthermore, polycarbonate twinwall and multiwall’s superior light transmission properties allow natural light to enter while still blocking harmful UV rays.

Interstate Advanced Materials also serves the construction industry through HDPE building sheet and wood replacement materials. HDPE is strong, lightweight, and durable, making it ideal for water supply and drainage piping, electrical conduits, sewer and drain piping, water mains, landfill projects, geothermal heating systems, tunnel linings, and bridge abutments. HDPE is also used for foundation piling and retaining wall structures. HDPE can replace wood in specific applications without sacrificing strength or performance.

Hot air welding tools used in construction, manufacturing, and civil engineering applications are another way Interstate Advanced Materials supports these industries. These tools allow professionals to weld large sheets of HDPE plastic together to create strong structures such as tanks, pipes, and other items that require strong connections. The hot air welding process is safer and more efficient than traditional welding methods, making it an ideal choice for many construction projects.

Interstate Advanced Materials is excited to meet with other professionals in the construction industry ahead of IBS and provide expert advice on how best to utilize their materials for residential and commercial projects. The company looks forward to helping contractors, home builders, and remodelers better understand the benefits of plastic and composite building materials.

Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.

Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Advanced Materials
+1 800-742-3444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Material Solutions for the Construction Industry Ahead of International Builders’ Show

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.