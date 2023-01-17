Material Solutions for the Construction Industry Ahead of International Builders’ Show
Interstate Advanced Materials highlights material solutions for the construction industry ahead of the 2023 International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas.
Interstate Advanced Materials provides specialty materials to serve residential and commercial construction industries.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials highlights material solutions for the construction industry ahead of the International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas from January 31st to February 2nd. As the largest home-building show in North America, IBS brings together professionals, products, and home-building solutions under one roof.
— Christopher Isar
Interstate Advanced Materials provides specialty materials to serve residential and commercial construction industries. One of its most popular materials is transparent multiwall polycarbonate, which offers excellent temperature resistance, impact strength, hail resistance, and ultraviolet protection. It is also lightweight and easy to install, making it an ideal choice for residential and commercial roofs, greenhouses, windows, and other glazing applications. Furthermore, polycarbonate twinwall and multiwall’s superior light transmission properties allow natural light to enter while still blocking harmful UV rays.
Interstate Advanced Materials also serves the construction industry through HDPE building sheet and wood replacement materials. HDPE is strong, lightweight, and durable, making it ideal for water supply and drainage piping, electrical conduits, sewer and drain piping, water mains, landfill projects, geothermal heating systems, tunnel linings, and bridge abutments. HDPE is also used for foundation piling and retaining wall structures. HDPE can replace wood in specific applications without sacrificing strength or performance.
Hot air welding tools used in construction, manufacturing, and civil engineering applications are another way Interstate Advanced Materials supports these industries. These tools allow professionals to weld large sheets of HDPE plastic together to create strong structures such as tanks, pipes, and other items that require strong connections. The hot air welding process is safer and more efficient than traditional welding methods, making it an ideal choice for many construction projects.
Interstate Advanced Materials is excited to meet with other professionals in the construction industry ahead of IBS and provide expert advice on how best to utilize their materials for residential and commercial projects. The company looks forward to helping contractors, home builders, and remodelers better understand the benefits of plastic and composite building materials.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
