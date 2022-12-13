CaterTrax Appoints Kevin Jesse as New Chief Technology Officer

Market-leading catering software company, CaterTrax Inc., appoints Kevin Jesse as new Chief Technology Officer effective November 2

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CaterTrax Inc., the market leader in catering management software, has appointed Kevin Jesse as its new Chief Technology Officer. Jesse joined CaterTrax in 2021 as Enterprise Architect, building technology infrastructure to maximize efficiency and advance innovation. He brings years of technical and operational experience to the position, as well as a new energy to lead CaterTrax into its next phase of growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the executive team,” shared Clint Tyler, Chief Executive Officer of CaterTrax. “He has already made significant contributions to our technology evolution, and we look forward to leveraging his technical leadership to build on our momentum.”

For more than 18 years, the CaterTrax platform has supported the largest managed hospitality enterprises serving essential industries. With the appointment of a new CTO, the company shows its continued investment in strengthening its solutions, driving innovation, and supporting clients as the foodservice marketplace rapidly evolves.

“I’m honored to step into the role of Chief Technology Officer and be a part of this company’s future,” said Jesse. “CaterTrax is well positioned as the leading provider of non-commercial catering solutions, and I’m excited to grow our platform capabilities and bring the latest technologies to our clients.”

Jesse is a technology leader with a strong track record of transformation and growth from more than 17 years of experience. Previously, he served as the Chief Architect at the University of Rochester, developing strategies and scaling technical solutions for a leading research university and medical center. Jesse has extensive expertise in cloud service models, business intelligence, and applications. He also advises in a variety of technical areas including information security and enterprise architecture.

About CaterTrax

CaterTrax Inc., a business unit of Volaris Group, is an industry-leading catering management software company. Primarily serving the non-commercial foodservice industry, CaterTrax Inc. provides flexible solutions to multi-unit contractors across the United States and Canada, streamlining enterprise management for the largest managed hospitality providers in North America.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow—whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions.

