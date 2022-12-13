Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,007 in the last 365 days.

Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Microsoft customers can install Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud into their Microsoft Dynamics 365 environment to publish territories and assignments from Territory Planner

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud announced the availability of Territory Planner on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud is the modern solution for territory planning. Companies using Territory Planner have the ability to combine data from multiple sources, enjoy industry-leading territory optimization performance at scale, and seamlessly publish their territories to Microsoft Dynamics 365 and other leading CRMs.

One notable feature is the Territory Optimizer, which empowers teams to optimize their territories with the click of a button based on targeted business criteria. Other notable features include the Territory Shape Editor and Territory Model Editor, which allow users to visually build territories right on the map with intuitive tools and then publish those territories to their CRM.

To learn more about Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud, visit ascentcloud.io/territory-planner.

Comments on the News

  • “With Territory Planner now available on Microsoft AppSource, we are thrilled to empower our customers to publish optimized territories from Territory Planner to Microsoft Dynamics 365 with the click of a button,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “This seamless integration furthers our mission of aligning people to outcomes and helping companies plan, execute, and measure their go-to-market strategies.”
  • “We’re happy to welcome Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud to Microsoft AppSource,” said Toby Bowers, General Manager of Business Applications Group at Microsoft. “Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud to help customers meet their needs faster.”

About Ascent Cloud

With industry-leading sales performance management solutions, Ascent Cloud helps align people to outcomes by bridging the gap between the data in a CRM and what is needed to enable frontline sellers and sales leaders. Ascent Cloud’s mission is to excel beyond the status quo and empower its customers with industry-leading solutions for sales and customer teams.

For more information visit ascentcloud.io.

Additional Resources

Media Contact:
Steve Gravel
Ascent Cloud
(313) 474-2941
steve.gravel@ascentcloud.io


Primary Logo

You just read:

Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.