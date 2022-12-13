Gravity Diagnostics Appoints Karen Hargett as Chief People Officer

Gravity Diagnostics has been named the Fastest Growing Company for two consecutive years and named a Top Workplace in 2022

/EIN News/ -- Covington, Kentucky, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G360, the parent company of both Gravity Diagnostics and Gravtiy+, has promoted former Vice President of Human Resources, Karen Hargett, to now serve as its Chief People Officer.

Hargett first began working for Gravity Diagnostics in 2020 as their Director of Human Resources. She helped the company navigate its astronomical growth during the height of the pandemic by cultivating new talent and supporting the growth of existing team members.

She has improved internal organizational structures and continues to build successful teams that support the entire company.

In her new role as Chief People Officer, she’s responsible for leading all aspects of human resources including compensation and benefits, talent acquisition, learning and development, HR operations, and more. She will continue to promote a company culture that embraces compliance, and feedback, and help advance development for all employees on a larger scale.

“We are so thrilled to announce the promotion of Karen to her new role as Chief People Officer. We have seen first-hand how she can take our company to new heights in various areas, including human resources. She helps us maintain our lasting company culture and continues to make a positive impact in the company structure, as well as our employees' lives every day,” said CEO and Co-founder, Anthony Remington.

About G360 Companies

G360 is the parent company of Gravity+ and Gravity Diagnostics. G360 is transforming health through lab-based science and innovative home testing products that provide a simple, intuitive experience that empowers individuals to take charge of their healthcare destiny and live healthier lives. Using their CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory, they provide fast and convenient services that give an engaging experience that delivers value beyond your test result.

Their clients include universities, public health organizations, addiction recovery centers, private practices, Fortune 500 companies, and more. The company is a proud advocate for physicians, patients, and communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise.

